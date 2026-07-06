Johor MB breaks silence on JS-SEZ Master Plan delays, urges federal government to act now

JOHOR: Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi has gone public with his frustration over the repeated postponement of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone Master Plan, calling on the federal government to stop delaying a document he says is already complete and ready to be announced.

In a Facebook statement posted on July 2, Onn Hafiz laid out a pointed case for why the Master Plan should be released immediately, and why the continued delays are doing real damage to investor confidence and Johor’s economic momentum.

A plan that’s been ready, but repeatedly delayed

Onn Hafiz noted that the JS-SEZ Master Plan was originally targeted for announcement by the end of 2025. That deadline passed. A new date of March 30, 2026, was then set, and that too was missed. Now, the launch has been pushed back again, reportedly until a leaders’ retreat later this year.

Accordingly, the delay is not a matter of the plan being unready. “The Master Plan of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone has been completed and should be announced immediately to ensure the good momentum of Johor’s economy can continue,” he stated in a Facebook post.

No need to wait for the leaders’ retreat

Onn Hafiz also took direct aim at the justification for the latest delay, arguing that the Master Plan does not require approval from the Singapore government, and therefore does not need to be held for a bilateral leaders’ retreat.

“The masterplan doesn’t have to wait until the leaders’ retreat later this year to be launched because it doesn’t need approval from the Singaporean government,” he stated. “Even relevant agencies from Singapore, Malaysia and Johor have already given their input and feedback.”

What’s at stake

Onn Hafiz was specific about what the Master Plan’s absence is costing. The document covers investor certainty, sector direction, investment zones, incentives, infrastructure, talent development, and inter-agency coordination, which is the full picture of how the JS-SEZ is supposed to function and what commitments investors can rely on.

“This should not have been postponed,” he wrote. “It involves certainty to investors, sector direction, investment zones, incentives, infrastructure, talent development and inter-agency coordination.”

Without that framework in place, investors, both domestic and international, are left making decisions in the absence of clear guidance on where and how to deploy capital within the zone.

A state government’s appeal to the federal government

Onn Hafiz closed his statement with a direct appeal to Putrajaya, framing the issue as one of national economic urgency that the state government cannot resolve on its own.

“JS-SEZ is too important to the Johor Nation. The State Government is appealing and urging the Federal Government not to delay the matter further,” he wrote.

The JS-SEZ Master Plan is not just a Malaysian document; its contents have direct implications for Singaporean businesses and investors who are making decisions about cross-border operations, supply chains, and investment placements in the zone. Without a published framework, the uncertainty that the Johor Menteri Besar described affects both sides of the Causeway.

Read also: Malaysia to US businesses: JS-SEZ is open for business, politics won’t change that