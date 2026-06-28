Malaysia to US businesses: JS-SEZ is open for business, politics won’t change that

MALAYSIA: Malaysia has signalled its intent to deepen engagement with American companies in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), with a senior Johor economic official pitching the zone’s strengths to members of the American Chamber of Commerce Singapore (AmChamSG) at a networking lunch on Wednesday, as posted on the Invest Johor Facebook page.

Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office (JETCO) Singapore’s Executive Chairman, Dato’ Ir. Hasni Mohammad led the briefing, which 24 AmChamSG members attended. The session covered Johor’s economic outlook, recent developments of the JS-SEZ, and investment opportunities across key growth sectors.

What the JS-SEZ offers US investors

Hasni laid out the JS-SEZ’s value proposition as a combination of complementary strengths from both sides of the Causeway: Johor’s industrial capabilities, competitive cost structure, and expanding digital infrastructure, paired with Singapore’s financial ecosystem and global connectivity network. He also highlighted the region’s multilingual, highly skilled workforce as a key draw for international investors.

Framing the opportunity in regional terms, Hasni said the JS-SEZ reflects ASEAN’s broader transition toward becoming a strategic production, consumption, and innovation hub, not just a manufacturing base.

“We believe that ASEAN centrality and this firm belief will give us strategic neutrality alongside economic engagement. We welcome technology partnerships, innovation ecosystems, and we believe this remains a tremendous untapped potential between Malaysia, ASEAN and the United States,” he said.

A stable investment environment, elections notwithstanding

One of the more notable aspects of Hasni’s address was his direct acknowledgement of Malaysia’s upcoming electoral calendar and his assurance that it would not affect the country’s investment fundamentals.

With Johor state elections and a general election on the horizon, Hasni was explicit that Malaysia’s commitment to an open and investor-friendly environment would remain firm regardless of political outcomes.

“Our fundamental status as a globally connected and investment-friendly nation will not reverse regardless of any electoral outcome,” he said. “If anything, competitive politics is increasingly pushing policymakers toward stronger economic delivery.”

Why this matters for Singapore

The outreach to AmChamSG members is a telling sign of where Malaysia sees the JS-SEZ’s next phase of growth coming from. With US technology companies and supply chain investors increasingly looking to diversify their foothold in Asia, particularly amid ongoing trade tensions and the push to reduce dependence on single-country manufacturing bases, the JS-SEZ’s positioning as a politically neutral, strategically connected production hub carries real appeal.

For Singapore, deeper US business engagement in the JS-SEZ also reinforces the broader investment case for the cross-border zone as a whole. American companies anchoring operations in Johor are likely to draw on Singapore’s financial, legal, and logistics infrastructure as part of their regional setup, potentially making the JS-SEZ’s success intertwined with Singapore’s own economic interests across the Causeway.

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