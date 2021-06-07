Home News In the Hood Mixed reactions to exposed at station

Mixed reactions to exposed dry riser outlet at Tanjong Pagar station

Some say it's a safety hazard, others joke it's a submarine's periscope

Photo: FB screengrab/

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to highlight a possible spotted at . The exposed garnered mixed responses from the online community.

A netizen took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Sunday (June 6) requesting “feedback and discussion” on his post.

“Not to blame anyone – just to see if there is a need to further strengthen the safety aspect to prevent accident or vandalism,” said the concerned individual.

He attached a photo of an exposed dry riser outlet or landing valve, which is often located in an enclosed space.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/

“Shouldn’t this be boxed-up (or have) a barrier or a yellow square be drawn on the floor for safety reasons?” the individual asked.

“I view it as a safety hazard,” he added before confirming that the dry riser outlet was located at Tanjong Pagar station.

With over 110 comments to date, members of the online community expressed different opinions on the issue.

- Advertisement -

“It was built when the smart phone did not exist. Everybody moving around knowing where the dangerous areas are,” said one Quek Ah Whye.

Others joked that it was a submarine’s periscope.

Photo: FB screengrab/Naval History & Heritage Command

Some expressed concern over the exposed dry riser outlet. “Must have been a serious oversight by leaving it like that…looks like waiting for someone to have an accident with it before anything is done to rectify this,” said Facebook user John Takc./TISG

- Advertisement -

Read related: Chee Soon Juan posts video calling out “sinful waste of public funds in Bukit Batok”

Chee Soon Juan posts video calling out “sinful waste of public funds in Bukit Batok”

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man on Carousell pretends to be buyer to lure and confront seller who spewed vulgarities

Singapore -- After encountering a seller on Carousell who hurled vulgarities at him, an outraged man decided to pretend to be a different buyer in order to set up a confrontation. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 2), a netizen who...
View Post
Featured News

Shocked man questions NTUC after taxi driver neighbour appears unaware of Govt grant to cabbies

  Update:  In response to TISG’s media queries, Ms Tammy Tan, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited said:  All Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund (CDRF) given by the Government are used to subsidise the Taxi Hirers' daily rentals over and above CDG Taxi's taxi...
View Post
Featured News

Kind stranger on MRT helps elderly man return home when he got lost after haircut

Singapore – The story of how a kind stranger on the MRT helped an elderly man reach home safely after he got lost on his way back after a haircut has warmed the hearts of netizens. One Derick Khoo Yew Seng took...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent