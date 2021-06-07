Mixed reactions to exposed dry riser outlet at Tanjong Pagar station

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to highlight a possible safety concern spotted at Tanjong Pagar MRT station. The exposed dry riser outlet garnered mixed responses from the online community.

A netizen took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Sunday (June 6) requesting “feedback and discussion” on his post.

“Not to blame anyone – just to see if there is a need to further strengthen the safety aspect to prevent accident or vandalism,” said the concerned individual.

He attached a photo of an exposed dry riser outlet or landing valve, which is often located in an enclosed space.

“Shouldn’t this be boxed-up (or have) a barrier or a yellow square be drawn on the floor for safety reasons?” the individual asked.

“I view it as a safety hazard,” he added before confirming that the dry riser outlet was located at Tanjong Pagar station.

With over 110 comments to date, members of the online community expressed different opinions on the issue.

“It was built when the smart phone did not exist. Everybody moving around knowing where the dangerous areas are,” said one Quek Ah Whye.

Others joked that it was a submarine’s periscope.

Some expressed concern over the exposed dry riser outlet. “Must have been a serious oversight by leaving it like that…looks like waiting for someone to have an accident with it before anything is done to rectify this,” said Facebook user John Takc./TISG

