Chee Soon Juan posts video calling out “sinful waste of public funds in Bukit Batok”

Singapore—Dr Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), posted a video on his Facebook page on Wednesday (Jan 13) decrying a “sinful waste of public funds in Bukit Batok.”

He was referring to a proposed linkway from Member of Parliament Mr Murali Pillai (PAP – Bukit Batok SMC), across a passageway at Blk 642 Bukit Batok Central.

Dr Chee filmed the video at the site of the proposed linkway, and invited viewers to follow him “just literally steps away.”

Counting steps as he walked, the SDP leader said, “Fifteen steps away, there is an existing linkway already,” which leads to the very same bus stop that Mr Murali’s proposed project also leads to.

He also flashed an image of a map showing the proposed linkway, entitled “Planned Future Improvement Projects 2020-2025 (subject to CIPC approval),” with one portion highlighted in red.

“But the red arrow that shows the route that’s to be taken is actually a lot more convoluted than it’s supposed to be.”

He added that given the economic hardships many people are experiencing at present due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “it just seems so sinful,” to be “using money in such a careless manner.”

He cited that there are those who have lost their jobs or taken a pay cut due to the pandemic.

“If I were cynical about it, I would let Mr Muralli continue building this linkway and then use it as a testimony to show people how slipshod this planning can be.

But it’s difficult for me to stand by and do nothing when the planning is in such poor form,” he added.

Dr Chee then went on with messages to residents and non-residents of Bukit Batok.

“I just want to tell book it but the residents seeing is believing. Come down to Bukit Batok Central block 642 and see it for yourself.

If you’re not a Bukit Batok resident, take a look at some of the master plans that BAP MPs have put up during the elections. And I’m certain you’ll find projects just like this.”

He added that some of the projects seemed to only have been done for the sake of saying politicians accomplished something for the residents in their constituencies.

“I just want to make sure that Singaporeans are aware of what’s going on and to make sure that they are watching and holding those in office accountable for what they’re doing,” he added.

/TISG

