Minor injuries for driver after SUV flips over on SLE

Singapore—A white sport utility vehicle (SUV) turned turtle on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) before the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit on Monday morning (March 1).

One man sustained minor injuries in the incident.

However, he refused an offer from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for further medical attention in a hospital after they made an initial assessment of his condition. 

The SCDF received an alert concerning a road accident at SLE  in the direction towards Woodlands at around 8.05am on Monday.

It seems that the driver lost control of his SUV, which spun around. 

It ended up flipping upside down. 

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, reports straitstimes.com (ST).

Pieces of debris from the incident were seen on the road, and ST added that the SUV showed damage to its front. ST also noted that at around 8.40am, one of its readers said they saw a small cordon on the street close to Mandai, with workers surveying the site.

In a far more serious accident, another vehicle flipped over at SLE at the end of last month when two cars collided along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the SLE, before Exit 15 to Yio Chu Kang Road.

At around 12.50am on Jan 31, a red Kia Cerato crashed into a blue Toyota Prius. The driver of the Kia seemed to have lost control of the car, and it skidded towards the Prius before colliding with it.

The two vehicles spun out of control and hit the guardrail on the left of the road.

And while the red car came to a stop upright, the blue one turned turtle. 

Two people, a driver and a passenger of one of the cars, were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The driver of the other car, a 27-year-old man, was arrested on the suspicion of drink-driving.

The police told mothership that they were alerted to the accident at 1:06am on Jan. 31.

/TISG

