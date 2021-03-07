Home News Featured News Migrant worker spotted helping old lady cross the road

Migrant worker spotted helping old lady cross the road

A non-profit organisation would like to treat him and his mates to a ride on the Flyer

Photo: FB screengrab/ItsRainingRaincoats

Hana O

Singapore – A video of a migrant worker helping an elderly lady cross the road has warmed the hearts of netizens.

On Friday (Mar 5), a non-profit organisation ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), took to Facebook to highlight a kind gesture caught on camera. It was of a migrant worker in uniform, helping an old lady cross the road. The woman could be seen holding the man’s arm and using an umbrella as a cane for additional support.

Photo: FB screengrab/ItsRainingRaincoats

“We are not surprised at all when we see our migrant brothers being caring and compassionate, no matter what hardships they themselves may be facing,” the post reads.

IRR is an initiative for the benefit of migrant workers. The page details note, “We aim to improve the lives of migrant workers in Singapore and build bridges to strengthen their integration into our broader community.

We do this using imaginative, innovative, authentic and nimble strategies. Our raincoat symbolises the protection we provide them from their metaphorical thunderstorms.”

To show their appreciation for the migrant worker, ItsRainingRaincoats is requesting for public assistance to identify the worker.

“We don’t know who this worker is, but if anyone can identify him, we would be delighted to treat him and his mates to a ride on the Flyer.”

On Jan 31, IRR launched an initiative inviting around 620 migrant workers to enjoy a day trip to the Singapore Flyer, as well as the Time Capsule. The experience was made possible after Singaporeans donated their SG Rediscover vouchers or sponsored the trip.

Kind gestures have often been highlighted in social media, such as the moment when a migrant worker was spotted donating money to a woman picking up scraps at Bedok North./TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

