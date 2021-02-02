Migrant workers enjoy Singapore Flyer trip sponsored by donations of vouchers

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Some 600 migrant workers took a fun trip to the Singapore Flyer on Sunday (Jan 31) after kind-hearted Singaporeans donated their SG Rediscover vouchers (SRV).

A member of the non-profit organisation Itsrainingraincoats (IRR), Ms Jocelyn Lim, had thought of the idea to help migrant workers enjoy the Singapore Flyer, by asking for public donations of SingapoRediscover vouchers.

Starting on Jan 1, 2021, the organisation began its outreach to Singaporeans through both social media and mainstream media platforms. It has been appealing for more donations as it only received enough for 1% of the migrant worker population. Each ticket costs S$35 and thus it requires more donations.

On Sunday (Jan 31), the organisation started the first rollout of the project, inviting around 620 migrant workers to enjoy a day trip to the Singapore Flyer, as well as the Time Capsule. Present at the event was Senior Minister of State (National Development) Sim Ann, as well as staff from the Singapore Flyer and volunteers from IRR.

The IRR took to Facebook the same evening to thank all those who donated their SRVs to the cause. It also appealed to Singaporeans to help the other 99% of the migrant worker population achieve the goal of enjoying a Singapore Flyer trip.

It added that it will continue to aid other migrant workers in enjoying the city’s attractions and has scheduled more Singapore Flyer trips until the donations run out.

The organisation reassured the public that, although the SRVs state that the tickets are non-transferable, it has an agreement with Singapore Flyer and has received approval from the Singapore Tourism Board to allow it. It also encouraged Singaporeans who are unable to use their vouchers to donate them instead of letting them go to waste.

The IRR is an initiative for the benefit of migrant workers. It aims to improve their lives in Singapore and build bridges to strengthen their integration into the broader community. It has held a previous campaign, conducting bus rides to show a few hundred workers Christmas lights and city sights.

Donations are still ongoing for this current campaign. Each ticket will sponsor one migrant worker a 30-minute tour of the Time Capsule, followed by a 30-minute ride on the Singapore Flyer. Those interviewed after the outing on Sunday found it a memorable experience and thanked Singaporeans for making it possible.

