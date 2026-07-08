MHA new road traffic bill: Jail and fine for holding mobile devices while driving, even without using them, under latest proposed law amendments on SG roads

SINGAPORE: Vehicle drivers in Singapore could soon break the law simply by holding a mobile phone while driving, even if they aren’t making a call, sending a message or using any app.

The proposed change is part of the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, which received its First Reading in Parliament on July 7, 2026. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the move aims to improve road safety and make it easier for the Traffic Police to enforce offences, MHA reported (July 7).

Holding any mobile device would become an offence

Current law requires authorities to prove that a driver was actively using a mobile communication device while holding it. This includes activities such as calling, texting, or using other functions on the device.

Under the proposed amendment, that requirement would be removed. Drivers would be considered to have committed an offence simply by holding a mobile communication device while the vehicle is moving.

MHA said handling a device while driving distracts motorists and reduces their focus on the road. The ministry added that drivers can safely move or use their devices before setting off or after stopping.

Cameras and public videos could help catch offenders

The proposed change would also expand the enforcement of the offence.

Instead of relying solely on officers who witnessed the act, the Traffic Police could use camera footage, photographs, or videos submitted by members of the public as evidence.

MHA said the amendment is expected to increase the detection of such offences.

Mounted phones used for navigation would still be allowed, and drivers may hold their devices only when their vehicles are stationary.

Existing penalties remain in place

The Bill proposes changing how the offence is defined, but doesn’t alter the current penalties.

A first-time offender can be fined up to S$1,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders face fines of up to S$2,000, up to 12 months’ jail, or both.

The offence also carries 12 demerit points, with a composition fine of S$400 for light vehicles and S$500 for heavy vehicles.

Road safety starts with small habits. Waiting until the vehicle has stopped before reaching for a phone may only take a few seconds, but it could prevent a costly mistake or a serious crash.