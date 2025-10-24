// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 24, 2025
Singapore
Photo: WM Commons
Massive $12 million Toto jackpot split between three winners, who take home over $4M each

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: The 11th Toto jackpot exceeding $10 million was drawn last night (Oct 23), with the $12,427,689 first prize shared equally among three winning bets. Each winner will receive $4,142,563.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the winning numbers for the 9:30 p.m. draw were 7, 14, 17, 18, 31, 38, with the bonus number 46.

All three winning entries were placed via Singapore Pools’ online betting platform, using the QuickPick System Roll, QuickPick System 7 Entry, and System 7 Entry methods.

There were also ten winning tickets in the second prize group, with each ticket receiving $139,191.

Under Toto’s rules, if the top prize remains unclaimed for three consecutive draws, the jackpot continues to snowball. However, if there is still no winner after the fourth draw, the total prize amount will no longer be carried forward and will instead be distributed evenly among winners in the next prize group.

Singapore Pools reminds participants to play responsibly and to purchase tickets only from authorised retailers or through its official website and mobile app.

See also  CNY Toto draw jackpot prize of S$5M attracts long lines of punters
