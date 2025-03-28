SINGAPORE: A man shared on social media that he desperately wants to quit his exhausting job for the sake of his mental health but is worried about the financial burden it might bring.

In a post on the r/askSingapore Reddit forum, he shared that he’s been feeling pretty “unhappy,” not just with his job but with life in general, ever since the pandemic struck. He described feeling drained on multiple levels, with work being the biggest source of stress, followed by his relationship and personal life.

“Nothing can make me happy until now except not having to work, and I know I would feel slightly better if I could stay somewhere else for a while,” he wrote.

However, despite his growing dissatisfaction and emotional exhaustion, he admitted that quitting is not a realistic option for him right now due to financial concerns.

“I need an income, so I don’t dare to just resign,” he explained. “If I resign, I need to use my savings (~S$70,000) to seek help from counselling (I know I need this for sure) and also some medical treatments… what if I still cannot find a job for another one year or forever? I just don’t know how to stay positive if that really happens. Saving seems too little to resign without a job.”

Adding to his frustration, he shared that he has been actively job hunting for nearly a year but has received very few responses from the companies he has applied to.

“I’d quit if I were you. You sound depressed and need counseling/therapy.”

The comments section was filled with mixed reactions. Some Redditors strongly encouraged the man to quit his job as soon as possible, stressing that no amount of money or job security is worth sacrificing his well-being.

One said, “You mentioned you have S$70,000. I had less, and I resigned from my job and lived off my savings. Find real-life friends. Read books. Do a hobby. That’s plenty to life thats meaningful. Doesn’t have to be expensive, but sometimes, we have to get off the hamster wheel to reflect.”

Another echoed this sentiment: “You have savings of S$70,000 and no financial commitment. If your expenses are also low, say S$2,000 per month, that means you’ll be covered for about two years if you quit now. I’d quit if I were you. You sound depressed and need counseling/therapy. Try therapy for a few months, pick yourself up, and start applying to jobs.”

Others, however, warned him not to resign without securing another job first. “I would advise against quitting without a job, as finding another job might be very challenging, and being unemployed for an extended period could be even worse,” one commented.

Another suggested a middle ground, recommending that instead of quitting outright, he could take a break to recharge. The user said, “Go for a good holiday break. Don’t be too perfect at work. Avoid overtime, or even find another job that suits your routine better. After work, go for yoga or something relaxing instead of going home directly.”

How much should you save before quitting?

Walking away from a job might feel tempting, but your expenses are not going to take a break just because you do. That is why experts recommend saving at least three to six months’ worth of living costs before making the leap.

Having that financial cushion gives you the breathing room to focus on your next move without the stress of running out of money. It also lets you take your time to rest, recharge, and find a job that actually works for you instead of settling for the first thing that comes along.

