SINGAPORE: An employer took to an online forum on Sunday (Mar 23) to ask Singaporeans, “Do you give your helper or maid a salary increment or bonus?”

In her post, the employer mentioned that her helper had been with her family for two years and was willing to extend her contract for another two. Since this was her first time hiring a helper, she wasn’t sure if employers usually offer a bonus or a pay raise when renewing a contract, and if so, how much is typically given.

In the discussion thread, most Singaporeans responded that it’s not mandatory, but they still choose to give their helpers increments and bonuses as a way to show appreciation for their hard work.

One shared, “I do. Increments and bonuses. I appreciate that my helper is here with me, away from her family—and know she is only here because she needs the money. No one works for free, and even if some helpers may not ask for increments or bonuses, common decency dictates that we should render the same treatment we want from our employers if we can afford it.”

Another wrote, “Not compulsory, but my helper has been a blessing to our family… My helper gets Angpow, Hari Raya green packet, and Christmas gifts. (The) increment is $30, and (the) bonus is 1 month every contract year.”

A third commented, “My parents give our helper (of 30 years) yearly increases to combat inflation. I would like to think that’s why she has stuck with us for so long.”

A fourth said, “FB employer group advocates for a $50 increment, but I give 100 increments every 2 years. To me, it’s not much but inflation and COL (cost of living) have been quite high, so it’s a decent real income increase for her. I also give a one-month bonus akin to AWS.”

Salary adjustments for domestic helpers

There are no strict guidelines when it comes to adjusting a domestic helper’s salary. However, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) strongly recommends that employers give their helpers periodic raises “as a reward for good performance and loyalty in service.”

They also suggest that employers give a “contract gratuity”, which is a bonus given at the end of the helper’s contract.

Read also: ‘I dread going to work every single day’ — SME employee gets stuck with managing an entire project alone for 8 months

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)