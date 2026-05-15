Rising fuel costs spark fresh debate between Malaysia’s rich and lower-income groups

MALAYSIA: The debate over Malaysia’s wealth classification has intensified amid discussions on petrol subsidies. The T20 group, representing top earners, argues they already bear the nation’s highest tax burden, while the B40 group insists the wealthy should contribute more to sustain public finances.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has proposed stripping the T20 of RON95 subsidies, but the idea raises serious concerns. The touted RM1.5 billion savings remain theoretical without a reliable mechanism to exclude users.

Income brackets blur real capacity, and government data shows T20 are not disproportionate consumers. Critics argue the move risks scapegoating taxpayers who already fund subsidies for the B40 and M40.

However, one netizen argued on X that top earners can share their struggles without belittling those with lower incomes. She noted that both the T20 and B40 will face inflation and rising oil prices differently. While wealthier households may have a financial cushion to absorb the impact, lower‑income groups remain far more vulnerable.

Following that, one responded that the B40 would inevitably demand higher taxes on the T20 during hard times. He stressed it is not the fault of top earners that others earn less, yet acknowledged the growing strain on Malaysia’s upper‑middle classes.

A different opinion popped up as one comment argued that while the B40 often highlight their struggles, they also benefit from heavy subsidies and government aid. He claimed that such assistance allows some lower‑income households to afford luxuries, citing relatives who purchased the latest iPhones and customised motorcycle parts.

One more suggested that both the T20 and B40 should unite in questioning government policies rather than turning against each other. He noted that inflation and rising fuel prices affect everyone, though differently across income groups. The real issue, he stressed, is accountability—what concrete steps is the Malaysian government taking to curb economic pressures and ensure fair treatment for all citizens?

The ongoing class war debate in Malaysia has persisted since wealth classifications were introduced in 2018. Critics argue that categorising households purely by income was a mistake, as it entrenched stereotypes and widened social divides. On social media, the T20 are often derided as stingy and privileged, while the B40 are dismissed as lazy or as un-aspirational.