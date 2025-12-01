// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 1, 2025
FB screengrab/ COMPLAINT SINGAPORE
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Man unhappy after delivery rider leaves parcel at his door despite instructions not to, others say this is not uncommon

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to a local complaint group on social media after a delivery rider left a package at his doorstep even though he had specifically asked otherwise.

“The driver completely ignored the instruction,” he wrote in a Nov 27 post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, also stating that “Shopee and its delivery drivers have become extremely unreliable in Singapore.”

The netizen explained in his post that he had received a message from the driver at 7:30 in the evening of the scheduled delivery day, informing him that his order would arrive. Although he waited until 11:00 p.m., the delivery did not arrive, and the post author went off to sleep.

He later received an email telling him that his order had been delivered but added that no one had rung their doorbell. They then checked outside their unit, and saw that “the parcel was left openly, not even placed safely inside the door to prevent anyone from taking it.”

Screenshot 2025 12 01 at 9.35.04%E2%80%AFAM
589174262 25201717996105696 3345136970404449260 n
The post author added, “To make it worse, the driver messaged again at 10 p.m. claiming it was ‘safely delivered.’ Shopee clearly has no control over its delivery drivers anymore.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author, as well as to Shopee, for further comments or updates.

The post author also added a photo of the parcel right outside his door, as well as a screenshot from the delivery rider informing him that the package was coming, and a few hours later, that it had been delivered.

It showed a response from the post author, where he wrote, “Very poor delivery. What do you mean safe? Just leave outside home with even ring the bell (sic)? We never tick leave at doorstep.”

A lot of group members have since commented on the post, which has also been shared dozens of times. It appears that many in Singapore have been unhappy with delivery services.

Many times my parcel is just thrown over my gate (landed property) even though my inner door is wide open with my mum sitting right in full view,” wrote one.

“Yes, not only Shopee. NinjaVan also when they ask for special instructions… (but) the delivery guy also doesn’t follow (and) don’t bother to press a doorbell. What’s the point of asking us to set instructions? My item was worth 750SGD. It was a pair concert tix from Ticketmaster. I first expected it will be delivered into my mailbox but to my disappointment, now they engaged NinjaVan to do it for them, and this is how they do it,” shared another.

“Yes. I agree with u. Mostly 3rd party deliverer. No use leaving instructions- they are ignored every time. Nothing new. Sigh…..” a commenter opined.

“Yes, my parcels are just left outside even though there is always someone at home…they don’t believe in ringing the doorbell,” another chimed in.

“Same. Sent late at night only open the door in the morning. Was surprised to see the package outside,” wrote a commenter. /TISG

