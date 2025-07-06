Man surprised by sarcastic comments about S$100k by 30 financial goal, says it can be a strong motivator

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has offered his thoughts on Reddit after noticing users ridicule the idea of saving $100,000 by the age of 30.

In a post on r/singaporefi, he shared that he had come across a discussion about this financial milestone and was taken aback by the amount of backlash and “sarcastic comments” it received.

He then offered his perspective, saying that financial benchmarks like this could actually be useful.

While acknowledging that people come from different backgrounds and that those from wealthier families naturally have a head start, he felt that setting a clear goal like this could serve as motivation for others to work towards financial stability.

“If you know that your background may be less wealthy than others, wouldn’t you be motivated to work harder to catch up to the rest?” he said.

“After all, nobody wants to be below average in Singapore, so this may actually encourage people to learn proper financial planning at a younger age and then do better for themselves. Not all comparisons are bad, it’s only bad if you react negatively when you realise you are behind, but not everyone is like that,” he concluded.

Wanting to hear more perspectives, he posed a simple question to the community: “Why is having a financial benchmark to hit a bad thing?”

“You cannot force all to have the same thinking as you.”

The post quickly drew a mix of responses. Several users agreed with his perspective, noting that setting financial goals is a personal decision and can be beneficial when approached with the right mindset.

One Singaporean Reddit user said, “Don’t think anything is wrong… This is an individual thing. Everyone has their own benchmark. Mine is no mortgage by 40…”

“It’s just that when you share and discuss it, be prepared for feedback because everyone thinks differently and has their own opinion.”

Another user echoed this sentiment, writing, “It is good to have a goal: S$100k by 30, S$1m by 65, S$3m by 30, or whatever your goal or benchmark is, it’s all good.”

“But if you take it to the public, just prepare for public comment—you cannot force all to have the same thinking as you or share the same vision.”

Others, however, shared a different view. One said, “What’s the point of the benchmark for motivation? Reach it in time and pat yourself on the back? Fail to reach it in time and then kick yourself?”

“It is pointless; come up with a plan for success and keep to it. Because when you reach your first S$100k, you will just want more, so just stick to a plan.”

