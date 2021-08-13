Man spotted throwing ‘heavy and suspicious’ black rubbish bags into canal

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man was spotted throwing a large, heavy and “suspicious-looking” bag into a canal, sparking calls from netizens for an investigation.

“Man caught throwing a large and heavy bag of ‘rubbish’ into the canal,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Wednesday (Aug 11).

The page attached footage of the incident, highlighting a man in a dark shirt leaning against the canal’s green railings.

- Advertisement -

The man was standing beside a black plastic bag and appeared to be waiting for an opportunity to discard the item.

Another bag must have been thrown into the canal already, the video noted.

The man waited, looking to his left and right as cyclists and people passed him by.

- Advertisement -

He eventually lifted the heavy-looking bag and carried it for a few seconds until the coast was clear.

There appears to be a woman accompanying the man on the task.

- Advertisement -

The man then throws the bag onto the canal. It fell in with a loud thump and a splash.

The man and woman could be seen exiting the scene in opposite directions.

Members from the online community advised the original poster to report the incident to the police.

“The things inside sound heavy when he threw it into the water! Suspicious! Better report to police,” said Facebook user Katherine Liam.

“Report police straight and follow him. It doesn’t matter what is inside the bag. The worst is hazardous stuff that may harm our waterway and damage the environment,” added Facebook user Kovi Soo.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to authorities for a statement on the incident. /TISG

Read related: Netizen posts photos of trash piles at Pasir Ris Mangrove Forest, forwards receipts so litterbugs can be caught

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg