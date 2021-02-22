Home News Netizen posts photos of trash piles at Pasir Ris Mangrove Forest, forwards...

Netizen posts photos of trash piles at Pasir Ris Mangrove Forest, forwards receipts so litterbugs can be caught

Others online urge consideration for cleaners

FB screengrab: All Singapore Stuff

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore—As they say, this is why we can’t have nice things.

Online commenters have greeted photos of food litter at Pasir Ris Mangrove Forest with dismay after they went viral on social media.

A netizen posted on the Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook page several photos of bags of rubbish containing food litter, but unfortunately, some of the food and packaging had already somehow got scattered, leaving an unsightly mess.

- Advertisement -

While the post on that particular page seems to have restricted settings now, the photos have already been shared on the All Singapore Stuff and COMPLAINT SINGAPORE pages. 

A screenshot of the original post was also featured on mustsharenews.  The poster wrote that the garbage was seen around the River Pavilion at Pasir Ris Mangrove Forest on Monday (Feb 22). 

The poster wrote that he was “taken aback n felt very angry!” at the sight of  “a big load of rubbish”.

He listed the trash items as soft drinks, liquor bottles, “leftover muruku n other foodstuff”, McDonald’s wrappers, plastic bags, and cartons.

The concerned citizen took matters a step further by sending copies of the receipts among the trash to the relevant agencies in the hope of tracing the litterbugs.

He added that a woman had helped clean the area, lest the rubbish gets blown into the river.

The poster wrote, “This is what happens when u allowed uncivilised animals who can’t appreciate nature’s beauty… into the Mangrove forest!”

He then asked readers if they can guess who the “animals” are and said he hoped the relevant agencies would do something about it. 

Commenters surmised that wild animals, such as dogs, had been responsible for the rubbish being scattered.

Others believed humans were responsible.

Some netizens emphasised that people should have consideration for cleaners.

/TISG

Read also: Litterbug leaves used sanitary pads around Punggol housing block

Litterbug leaves used sanitary pads around Punggol housing block

 

 

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Netizens criticize MHA for being “tone deaf” after publishing meme on public assembly

Many people online did not react favourably after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) published a meme on the Public Order Act. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 16), the MHA published a meme where actor Johnny Depp was seen asking...
View Post
Featured News

New video from Tanjong Pagar crash emerges

Singapore—The shocking Feb 13 Tanjong Pagar Road crash that killed five young men has continued to make headlines, with a new video in the straitstimes.com (ST) showing footage of the woman who tried to save her fiancé from the wreckage running...
View Post
Featured News

Calvin Cheng: I don’t think the majority of the Workers’ Party policy suggestions are credible

Singapore—Despite his recent friendly overtures toward certain opposition figures, former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng sought to clarify that his pro-government stance has remained unchanged. Moreover, Mr Cheng wrote in a Feb 15 Facebook post that he “does not think that...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent