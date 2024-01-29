SINGAPORE: In a recent social media post, a man shared his frustrating experience with the SimplyGo app. The man shared that the SimplyGo app charged him four times for a transaction, and none of the money went into his ezlink card.

“Days ago I tried to top up once on the ezlink app with my debit card but it kept showing that an error occurred. I didn’t think much of it so I tapped the $20 option again. The same thing happened so I gave up topping up in the app. Later at night, I checked my bank account to see a -20 x 3,” the man recounted his ordeal.

He added, “Usually there should be a verification to access my ibanking as well as the scanning of my ezlink card at the back of my phone before charging the amount, including an SMS & email about my bank transfers, but none of that happened.

I tried topping up on PayLah again. I waited a few days and none of the money was credited into my ezlink card, so where did my $70 disappear to?”

The man sought assistance and contacted DBS and SimplyGo, but the issue remained unresolved. He said, “I’m anxiously waiting as I’m already struggling to pay for school expenses.

I’m planning to never use my ezlink card again. This unnecessarily took up so much of my time and worsened my anxiety and stress.”

The incident sparked a discussion, with another man sharing a similar encounter from the previous year. His ezlink card, set on auto top-up, triggered failed transactions after the card expired, resulting in daily charges to his credit card.

Despite attempts to resolve the issue with ezlink, he found no resolution until they involved their bank, ultimately cancelling the credit card to halt the charges.

He shared, “Now i dont trust the app and use my credit card directly to tap for my trips. Customer service for ezlink app…wrongfully charge me $200. Better to liaise directly with your bank service provider.”

Another online user chimed in, confirming that overcharging complaints were not unheard of but that he had received a refund.

Other users reported successful refunds, but the process took an exasperating two months. Another user shared a related experience with PayLah, emphasising the potential for delayed returns.

Yet another user recounted facing overcharging due to a missing exit, saying, “I’m sure I did tap out .“ He shared that after filing a claim, he did “get refunded in about 3-4 working days.”

He also highlighted a possible time limit for claims stating, “I think they only accept if its within 14 days for passion card or normal ez link simplygo cards so I had to absorb the payments that lapsed 14 days.”

As one user says, don’t let them “SimplyTakeFromYou.”

As technology continues to play a pivotal role in Singaporeans’ daily lives, users are encouraged to stay informed, proactive, and vigilant when it comes to managing their digital transactions so their money won’t be “SimplyGone,” another user said.

If you need further assistance from SimplyGo, you can contact their hotline number 1800-2255 663 from 8 am – 6 pm daily. /TISG

Read related: “Should I file a lawsuit with a lawyer?” Tourist got charged $100 after staff wrote his passport number incorrectly when buying an iphone 15