SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to vent about his inconsiderate neighbour, who has been extremely noisy for the past four months.

In a post on Reddit’s Ask Singapore forum, the man described his ordeal in detail, explaining that he has been regularly disturbed by loud hammering noises coming from his ceiling around 6 to 7 a.m.

He also mentioned that this intermittent sound occurs every 1 to 2 minutes and can last for about half an hour, sometimes extending into the afternoon or even as late as 10 p.m.

In addition to the hammering, he noted that the neighbour living above him frequently operates heavy machinery that “resembles a drill, though it may also be a saw or similar equipment”.

“Most of the time he waits until 10am before he starts drilling away but sometimes starts drilling at 8 a.m.-9 a.m. on a weekend, or operates it in 1 second bursts at 6-7 a.m.,” he wrote.

He has also tried to address the issue by leaving multiple notes at his neighbour’s door around 6 a.m. to express his concerns, but to no avail.

“He keeps waking me up. Today this person starts hammering at 5 a.m. to the point where I have multiple nightmares and I left another angry note at their door,” he said.

Desperate for some peace, he asked the Reddit community, “Anyone have any advice on how to deal with a neighbour like this?”

“There’s not much you can do besides raise the issue to Town Council and MP.”

In the comments section, one Redditor commented, “The problem is that for whatever reason, it seems like a lot of carpenters and handymen have decided to ‘bring work home’ / work on their own home—which is partly why the hours are messed up; they’re trying to get something done before leaving for work or a day job. There’s not much you can do besides raise the issue to Town Council and MP repeatedly until someone tries to mediate.”

Another chimed in, asking, “Which area do you stay at? I have the same neighbour as you.”

A third user said, “Try using a hammer knock on your ceiling at 2 am.”

What should you do?

Noise disturbances from neighbours can be maddening, especially if they go on for too long. To help address this, here are some steps you can try, as suggested by The Washington Post:

Understand the rules. Before you approach your neighbour about the noise issue, it’s a good idea to check whether they’re actually breaking any regulations. This can help you frame your conversation more effectively and avoid any misunderstandings.

According to Noisy Neighbor Singapore, DIY activities that involve drilling or hammering should not take place between 10:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. This means if your neighbour is working on a project during these hours, they may be violating local noise ordinances, which you can point out when you discuss it with them.

Additionally, noisy renovation works—such as wall demolition, removal of wall or floor finishes, tile cutting, and drilling—are limited to weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. These works are also prohibited on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, and the eves of major public holidays.

For other general renovation works, they can be carried out only between 8.00 am and 6.00 pm daily.

Approach them respectfully. Once you’re familiar with the regulations, you can reach out to your neighbour. Introduce yourself and make it clear from the start that you’re not there to pick a fight—whether by softening your tone, being friendly, or directly stating your intentions. Afterwards, take a moment to get to know them a bit and ask about their renovations—specifically, what they’re working on and why it needs to be done at certain hours. You can also inquire how long they expect the work to take.

Remember, the way you communicate the issue can make a significant difference. Politely explain how the noise has been affecting you lately and suggest finding a compromise. If you don’t succeed the first time, don’t hesitate to try again the next day and the day after.

Document the incidents. If they haven’t changed their ways, it’s time to take action and start keeping track of the incidents. Jot down the dates and times, and consider recording the noise on your phone or using a device or app to measure the volume. Gather as much evidence as you can, so when you escalate the issue to the authorities, you have solid proof to support your claims.

Report the noise disturbance. Report the incident by calling HDB’s Branch Service Line at 1800 225 543, which is only available on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

