Man saddled with debt says GF refuses to pay for rent or expenses despite having high income

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media on Monday (Sep 8) to share that his girlfriend, who is “making good money”, refuses to contribute to “rent and living expenses”.

In his post on the ‘SingaporeFI’ subreddit, he explained that the relationship has been going on for “quite a long time”, but marriage is still off the table because both of their jobs remain unstable. In the meantime, he’s been footing the bills alone.

He added that the strain of covering everything by himself for years has left him “overwhelmed”, especially since he is also saddled with “a lot of debt this time”.

Desperate for a solution, he asked other locals: “Any recommendations on how to discuss finances with your partner and make her contribute? We end up having an argument whenever I bring up the subject!”

“We aren’t stuck in the Stone Ages anymore.”

Under his post, many commenters branded his girlfriend ‘a major red flag’ and urged him to leave the relationship.

“Your GF is the type of girl who wants the guy to handle all the finances. If not, she wouldn’t argue when you raised your concerns regarding her contributing to them as well,” one wrote.

“Ideally you should leave this relationship, if you aren’t comfortable with the current situation. Especially when she’s not understanding of the fact that you are handling a debt as well…clear red flag.”

Another said, “Money is a sensitive thing. If she doesn’t want to pay now, she definitely won’t pay in the future. Assuming you pay for everything, you won’t have much money left. What if she leaves you in the future? Sounds scary, right?! So it’s time to find a new option!”

A third shared, “Sounded like my ex-wife. Literally saving 90% of her salary and after she saved up enough, she liked to mock me for being poor. Deh, I paid for the house, car, dinners, picking her up from work, and my own hobbies.”

A fourth asked: “You sure you want to stick with someone who makes you pay for everything? We aren’t stuck in the Stone Ages anymore.”

Not everyone told him to leave, though. Some suggested giving the conversation another shot, considering pre-marriage counselling, or starting small to ease her into financial sharing. As one advised: “Just start small. Make her buy drinks. Buy food. Pay for cinema; she pays for food.”

