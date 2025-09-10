// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
29.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/jcomp (for illustration purposes only)
Relationships
2 min.Read

Man saddled with debt says GF refuses to pay for rent or expenses despite having high income

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media on Monday (Sep 8) to share that his girlfriend, who is “making good money”, refuses to contribute to “rent and living expenses”.

In his post on the ‘SingaporeFI’ subreddit, he explained that the relationship has been going on for “quite a long time”, but marriage is still off the table because both of their jobs remain unstable. In the meantime, he’s been footing the bills alone.

He added that the strain of covering everything by himself for years has left him “overwhelmed”, especially since he is also saddled with “a lot of debt this time”. 

Desperate for a solution, he asked other locals: “Any recommendations on how to discuss finances with your partner and make her contribute? We end up having an argument whenever I bring up the subject!”

“We aren’t stuck in the Stone Ages anymore.”

Under his post, many commenters branded his girlfriend ‘a major red flag’ and urged him to leave the relationship.

See also  Woman says her first date with SG guy was ‘total waste of time’

“Your GF is the type of girl who wants the guy to handle all the finances. If not, she wouldn’t argue when you raised your concerns regarding her contributing to them as well,” one wrote.

“Ideally you should leave this relationship, if you aren’t comfortable with the current situation. Especially when she’s not understanding of the fact that you are handling a debt as well…clear red flag.”

Another said, “Money is a sensitive thing. If she doesn’t want to pay now, she definitely won’t pay in the future. Assuming you pay for everything, you won’t have much money left. What if she leaves you in the future? Sounds scary, right?! So it’s time to find a new option!” 

A third shared, “Sounded like my ex-wife. Literally saving 90% of her salary and after she saved up enough, she liked to mock me for being poor. Deh, I paid for the house, car, dinners, picking her up from work, and my own hobbies.”

See also  Man earning $12.5K monthly says there are days he works until 3am taking calls, asks if he should quit

A fourth asked: “You sure you want to stick with someone who makes you pay for everything? We aren’t stuck in the Stone Ages anymore.”

Not everyone told him to leave, though. Some suggested giving the conversation another shot, considering pre-marriage counselling, or starting small to ease her into financial sharing. As one advised: “Just start small. Make her buy drinks. Buy food. Pay for cinema; she pays for food.”

In other news, an employee turned to Reddit for advice after his manager crossed a major line by contacting his mother during his hospitalisation leave over a so-called “non-obligatory company survey”.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum on Saturday (Sept 6), he explained that he strictly avoids work matters on his days off, which is why his supervisor—who was formerly a colleague and has recently been promoted—could not reach him while he was on leave.

Read more: ‘I’m really pissed off’: Employee claims manager calls his mum during hospitalisation leave over a ‘non-obligatory company survey’

See also  Puzzled son asks how to deal with "my parents with zero savings, investments, and insurance but still take loans for condo, cars, holidays, etc."

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Combined wealth of Singapore’s richest 50 individuals climbs 23% to US$239B amid ‘stronger-than-expected’ economic growth: Forbes

SINGAPORE: The combined wealth of Singapore’s 50 richest individuals...

Singapore reclaims 800 hectares of land at Pulau Tekong for military use, freeing up mainland for new housing and amenities

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reclaimed about 800 hectares of land...

HDB resale prices dip 0.1% in August, transactions fall 14.3% amid ‘seasonal’ slowdown, analyst says

SINGAPORE: The Housing & Development Board’s (HDB’s) flash report...

Job hunting? SMRT may be the right fit for you

SINGAPORE: SMRT, the operator of Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit...

Singapore Politics

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

© The Independent Singapore

// //