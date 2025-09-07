// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, September 7, 2025
27.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Jobs
3 min.Read

‘I’m really pissed off’: Employee claims manager calls his mum during hospitalisation leave over a ‘non-obligatory company survey’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: An employee turned to Reddit for advice after his manager crossed a major line by contacting his mother during his hospitalisation leave over a so-called “non-obligatory company survey.”

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum on Saturday (Sept 6), he explained that he strictly avoids work matters on his days off, which is why his supervisor—who was formerly a colleague and has recently been promoted—could not reach him while he was on leave.

However, instead of simply respecting his absence, the supervisor allegedly escalated the matter to the manager.

“He complained to my manager, and he couldn’t reach me either, and for an unknown reason, he contacted my mother instead. All that just for a non-obligatory company survey,” the employer said.

“I’m really pissed off. It’s nothing urgent, and I don’t see the need to get my family involved for a voluntary survey. I don’t even know how he got my mother’s contact number.”

He also revealed that the company never sent him the ‘hospitalisation leave hamper’ they had promised.

See also  'What to do if your boss talks down to you?' — Employee wants to quit after her boss repeatedly humiliates her at work

“I never received any hamper for my hospitalisation leave, as I was told. It’s a good thing they don’t send, though; I don’t want to feel like I owe them something,” he wrote in frustration.

“But you can tell what kind of rubbish management I have. Five resignations in less than a year is another proof of the toxicity at my workplace, specifically my department. That minus a few are still looking for new jobs, including myself.”

Looking for advice, he added, “I’m thinking of reporting to HR, but I’m not sure if they will do anything. So I’m thinking about reporting to MOM. Does anyone know if that will help?”

“Don’t remain quiet because this kind of action needs to be called out.”

The employee’s post quickly drew responses from other users, many of whom agreed that contacting an employee’s family over a non-urgent work matter was completely inappropriate.

“It pisses me off that they think they can just contact your mum! Is this the workplace or primary school?” one commenter said. “Don’t remain quiet because this kind of action needs to be called out, and they need to be held accountable.”

See also  American visiting SG asks if Singaporeans are workaholics

“It’s completely unacceptable for your supervisor to get your mother involved in something like this,” another wrote. “It sounds like a toxic environment, and it’s understandable that you feel the way you do.”

Several others also chimed in to give the employee some advice. One suggested, “You can send an email to HR explaining what had happened, and you may also need to block his and/or the company’s number from your emergency contacts, as this does not warrant an emergency. Make it clear that you will not provide an emergency contact for the company if this is how they handle things.”

Another added, “The employer probably got your parents’ contact details because you listed them under emergency next of kin. But it looks like this isn’t an emergency, and it definitely caused you distress. If HR does nothing, report this to MOM and TAFEP. Get your parents to record the date and time of the call.”

See also  'My supervisor pointed his middle finger at me' — Fresh grad on his first job asks if he should just 'apologise to keep the peace'

In other news, a woman took to social media to vent about her neighbour, who she says has been burning strong, perfumed incense multiple times a day right outside their HDB flat.

In her post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, she explained that the neighbour had set up an altar just outside the door and would light incense sticks as often as “two to three times daily,” usually during “breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Read more: Resident frustrated as neighbour burns perfumed incense outside HDB flat multiple times a day

Hot this week

Singapore News

Circle Line to close early and open late on weekends until December for CCL6 testing

SINGAPORE: You might have noticed that the Circle Line,...
Singapore News

Earlier start for cross-border buses 160 and 170/170X from JB Checkpoint from Sept 15

SINGAPORE: From September 15, 2025, passengers travelling from Johor...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Circle Line to close early and open late on weekends until December for CCL6 testing

SINGAPORE: You might have noticed that the Circle Line,...

Earlier start for cross-border buses 160 and 170/170X from JB Checkpoint from Sept 15

SINGAPORE: From September 15, 2025, passengers travelling from Johor...

Why doesn’t Singapore have a full Transport Minister yet?

SINGAPORE: With the increasing frequency of train disruptions, some...

IPS GE2025 survey: Younger voters chose status quo, but WP more credible to S’poreans age 21-29

SINGAPORE: The Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) published the...

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

© The Independent Singapore