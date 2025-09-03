// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Resident frustrated as neighbour burns perfumed incense outside HDB flat multiple times a day

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to vent about her neighbour, who she says has been burning strong, perfumed incense multiple times a day right outside their HDB flat.

In her post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, she explained that the neighbour had set up an altar just outside the door and would light incense sticks as often as “two to three times daily,” usually during “breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

She admitted she wouldn’t have minded if the practice were occasional, but the sheer frequency and strength of the incense have made it unbearable.

“No offence, if she burns an offering once a week or once every few days I’m fine …. but the burning happens like easily twice or thrice a day,” she wrote. “And the incense is highly perfumed, it really permeates my door and enters my house.”

Wanting to remain considerate and avoid unnecessary conflict, she turned to Reddit to ask if others had faced similar situations and how they managed to bring it up with their neighbours without souring relations.

“Have you all encountered neighbour burning perfumed incense outside their house at the hdb corridor?” she asked. “I’m gonna ask the auntie nicely if she can burn less offerings, maybe once a day? Or maybe use a less perfumed one. Please help.”

“Just explain the situation politely.”

The post struck a chord with many Singaporeans, who chimed in with their own frustrations about this practice.

One Redditor said they could completely relate to her: “I support you and hope that there are some good answers because heavy incense gives me a headache. I get migraines, and I want to be respectful, but too much of it—I just can’t.”

Another commented: “Feels like we’re pretty helpless against noise and air pollution, living in such compact spaces. I’ve also smelt it occasionally from my living room windows. Like some sandalwood incense type of smell. But not sure which unit it comes from, so I just close my windows when the smell is too strong.”

A third shared, “I have a neighbour that does this like three stories down, and I can smell it. Bobian, have to close all my windows and door.”

Hoping to help, a fourth Redditor suggested: “Just explain the situation politely (kids with asthma and elderly with breathing issues) and ask her if she can reduce the frequency of her offerings or if she can burn the incense inside her house instead of outside! You can also ask if maybe she changed brands of incense and if she can consider using something less strong/less smoky in the future.”

In other news, a newly hired worker shared online that his first few months on the job have been miserable, largely because his manager refuses to give him even basic guidance.

Writing on the r/askSingapore forum, he said that whenever he tries to clarify where to get data, whom to approach, or even understand how certain work was done before, his manager brushes him off. Instead of pointing him in the right direction, the manager simply tells him to “figure it out” on his own.

