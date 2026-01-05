// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 5, 2026
29.3 C
Singapore
Facebook screengrab/ SG Road Vigilante
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Man in viral video getting RON95 fuel identified as SG PR, petrol station owner faces high fine

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A video of a man in a Singapore-registered car getting RON95 fuel at a fuel station in Kulai went viral over the weekend. RON95 fuel is heavily subsidised by the Malaysian government and only Malaysian citizens with a locally registered vehicle may avail of it.

The video was posted on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook account on Jan 3 (Saturday). In it, the vehicle’s registration plate appeared to be partially obscured in an attempt to escape notice from others. The left and rightmost letters of the plate appeared to be covered over.

Screenshot 2026 01 05 at 11.59.58%E2%80%AFAM
Facebook screengrab/ SG Road Vigilante

In the video, another man asks the driver of the vehicle if he is Malaysian, and the man replied in the alternative.

On the following day, The Star quoted Kulai OPCD Asst Comm Tan Seng Lee as saying that the man in the video had been identified as a Singapore permanent resident.

He added that the man has been contacted and asked to make an appearance at the traffic department at Kulai’s police headquarters so that he can assist with investigations.

See also  After a 4-year court battle, Parti Liyani flies home to Indonesia

His case is under investigation under Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987, which has to do with altered or tampered vehicle registration numbers.

Mr Tan reminded the public not to change or attempt to hide certain characters of their number plate “as they please,” adding that this is against the law.

@lokaltrends

Apa komen korang? #ron95 #budi95 #singapura

♬ original sound – Lokal Trends! – Lokal Trends!

Caught in the act

In the video posted on SGRV, a man driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta can be seen pumping gas into his car. Perhaps noticing something amiss with the car’s registration plate, the other man questioned the driver in Malay.

The driver’s companion, a woman, then reiterates that the driver is Malaysian. Meanwhile, the driver quickly finishes pumping RON95 fuel into his Jetta and drives away, but the other man says he will report him.

“Black out first and last prefix of number plate to pass off as Malaysia vehicle to pump RON95,” the video’s caption reads.

In a separate report on Jan 3, The Star said that the Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry would investigate the incident after the video went viral. The report added that only a part of the purchased amount of fuel had been pumped before the car drove away.

The owner of the fuel station may face a fine of as much as RM2 million (over S$633,000). /TISG

Read also: Netizens call out Singapore-registered Honda Vezel seen refuelling with subsidised RON95 petrol

