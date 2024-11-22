CHINA: A man’s abandonment of his wife after her late-stage cancer diagnosis ignited widespread outrage on social media in China, following his court sentencing for abandonment.

The case has drawn sharp criticism for his callous behaviour, with many condemning him for abandoning his wife when she needed him most.

Abandoned

According to NDTV, the man, identified only by his surname Feng, married his wife, Wang, in 2022. However, just two months after their wedding, Wang was diagnosed with terminal intestinal cancer.

Initially, Feng took on the role of caretaker, but as the months passed, he distanced himself, citing work obligations in another city.

Despite repeated attempts by Wang and her family to reach him, Feng refused to answer calls or messages, leaving his wife to face her illness alone.

As Wang’s health deteriorated, she was forced to borrow money to cover her medical bills. Tragically, after spending over 200 days in the hospital, she passed away without her husband’s support.

Unjust court ruling?

In response to his abandonment, Wang’s family filed a lawsuit against Feng, demanding justice for his failure to provide care and contribute to her medical expenses.

Feng had even proposed divorce on two occasions while Wang was seriously ill, further angering her family. Wang’s father condemned Feng’s actions as “vicious,” noting the numerous failed attempts to contact him, including involving the police and other authorities.

Feng was eventually summoned to court, where he reached a settlement with Wang’s family and secured their forgiveness.

This disturbing case has sparked a wave of anger online. Many commentators have expressed their disbelief, with one remarking, “He is not a human being. He abandoned his wife when she needed him the most.”

Others called his behaviour “cold-blooded” and “morally reprehensible.” Some, however, suggested that prospective couples should ensure good health before marriage.

Feng was sentenced to a one-year suspended prison sentence on charges of abandonment, a ruling that has further fuelled the debate over responsibility and ethics in marital relationships.

This case echoes a similar one from 2018 in Hunan province, where a man abandoned his wife during her illness. That man was sentenced to one year in prison, also suspended for two years, after refusing to return home to care for his wife, who had been diagnosed with uremia, and failing to pay for her medical expenses.