Man hesitates to date a 30 y/o Singaporean woman who wants to retire and live off her millionaire parents

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man is having second thoughts about his relationship after finding out that the woman he’s dating wants to retire early and live off her parents’ wealth.

In a recent anonymous post on Reddit’s “Ask Singapore,” he shared his situation, revealing that his date, a woman in her mid-thirties, has been struggling at work and is seriously considering quitting her job for good.

According to him, the woman comes from a wealthy background, with parents who are “millionaires.”

“She has the option to quit and live out the rest of her life without financial issues. She lives simply and has about S$5,000 stipend per month,” he wrote. “She doesn’t want children and has future private housing settled.”

He also admitted that the arrangement isn’t a dealbreaker on its own, but it has left him with some unease.

“It’s more about the social stigma and shame of living off parents, even though realistically, if she doesn’t spend the money now, it would just become her inheritance when she’s old.”

Looking for perspective, he turned to fellow Redditors and asked, “Would you date a Singaporean woman in her 30s who retires and lives off her millionaire parents?”

“It’s about a person’s character, not wealth or retirement status.”

In the thread, many commenters defended the woman, saying there’s nothing wrong or shameful about choosing to retire early.

“There’s no shame in quitting and retiring early, but the more important question to ask is, what does she plan to do with her time?” one comment read.

“Why not? It’s about a person’s character, not wealth or retirement status,” another chimed in.

A third added, “Nowadays, I think there is no longer any social stigma of living off parents. There are a number of social media influencers whose only job is to be a ‘stay-at-home daughter/son,’ etc., and everyone is envious of them. You should love her for who she is and her character, and whether both of you complement each other, and not whether she has a job.”

Still, others said they could understand why the man was hesitant about continuing the relationship, with one commenter even admitting that he wouldn’t consider marrying someone like her.

He said, “I won’t. The reason is that if she already has the mindset of living off her parents, she probably doesn’t see the need to work. That would mean that she might not be interested in a relationship and won’t take it seriously even if she is in one.”

