‘Should I break up?’ — Woman upset that her boyfriend keeps ‘liking and following random girls on Instagram’ because ‘they’re pretty’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman recently took to Reddit to ask if she should break up and move on from her boyfriend of two years, who continues to “like and follow random girls” on Instagram despite knowing how much it hurts her.

According to her post on the r/SGexams subreddit, they’ve had multiple arguments about the issue. Each time she opens up about how his actions affect her self-esteem and make her feel insecure in the relationship, he dismisses her feelings and accuses her of being “immature” or “overreacting.”

She also noticed that the girls he follows look nothing like her. Over time, she said, this has made her wonder if she’s even his type anymore. On top of that, he’s stopped giving her compliments and barely makes her feel appreciated these days.

“I am so tired of feeling so unhappy, so insecure, and always having to have my guard up when any pretty girl walks by. This is not how I should be feeling if I am in a healthy relationship, right?”

What makes it worse is that her friends have noticed his Instagram activity too. She admitted feeling “embarrassed” by it and said it’s starting to feel like he’s behaving more like someone single than someone in a committed relationship.

She confessed, “It makes me feel like he doesn’t respect me as his girlfriend, and he thinks liking or following random girls is more important than my feelings. “[He would say] it’s my own fault I feel insecure.”

Looking for advice, she turned to the community and asked, “Is it time for me to move on since our values don’t match? It’s so difficult to end things when we share so many beautiful memories together. But my only choices now are to continue seeing him do it and feeling bad, or a break up.”

“He won’t respect you in the future either, so you have to move on…”

In the comment section, many Singaporean Redditors strongly encouraged the woman to walk away from the relationship, emphasising that she deserves better.

One Redditor wrote that she should move on because her boyfriend clearly doesn’t respect her, adding, “He will gaslight you, saying it’s no big deal – that you are overreacting. But you are not. You are communicating your thoughts, feelings, and needs, and he is not respecting you – he won’t respect you in the future either, so you have to move on,” they said.

Another Redditor shared her own experience, saying that she had gone through something similar with an ex-boyfriend. “I was in this exact situation with my ex. He still didn’t stop even after we broke up. Just leave him; if he wanted to, he would. His actions just show that he doesn’t care about you, probably lost interest in you.”

Meanwhile, a third warned her not to let nostalgia cloud her judgment. “Don’t let the so-called beautiful memories stop you from making an important decision for your future. If he truly respected or loved you, he wouldn’t keep doing something that makes you feel this way. Let him go.”

