Man found dead hanging from a tree in Upper Bukit Timah

The deceased was a 31-year-old man

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Hikers

Hana O

Singapore – A man was found hanging from a tree at Dairy Farm Nature Park in Upper Bukit Timah Road on Friday (Apr 9).

The police were alerted to an incident involving a body found hanging from a tree at the dairy farm at around 7.20 am on Friday, reported 8World.

Photos relating to the incident were shared on Facebook page Singapore Hikers, noting that several police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles, including a fire truck, were on the scene.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Hikers

The area has been closed off to the public, said the post. Condolences were also extended to the family and friends of the deceased.

“Pathway outside (the) dairy farm carpark also cordoned off, with more than ten police cars and a crime investigation van parked,” the post added.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Hikers

The SCDF confirmed receiving a call for assistance along Dairy Farm Road, near the Dairy Farm flyover. An SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead at the scene.

According to 8World, the deceased was a 31-year-old man.

Foul play was ruled out by the police and investigations are ongoing./TISG

