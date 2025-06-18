Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
2 min.Read

Man earning S$2K a month asks: How much do you need to earn in Singapore before you’re ready to date?

By Yoko Nicole
SINGAPORE: A man in his late 20s recently turned to social media to ask how much money someone should be making before they feel ready to start dating.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit, he shared that he had just landed a short traineeship in data analytics within the finance sector. However, he revealed that his current pay is only in the mid-S$2,000 range.

He added that he plans to search for a full-time role both during and after the traineeship, in hopes of securing a better-paying position.

As for his finances, he shared that while his savings are not substantial, he has managed to set aside enough for an emergency fund and to repay his student loans. He also mentioned that he has invested in well-established companies and exchange-traded funds.

“Different girls, different expectations…”

His question prompted several responses from other Reddit users, many of whom shared their own experiences and perspectives on how money factors into modern relationships.

One user pointed out that there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, as expectations differ widely among individuals. They wrote, “Different girls, different expectations. There are girls who do not mind their partner earning little as long as they have a proper job and always look to improve themselves. Likewise, you can be earning five digits per month, but if your personality sucks, I am sure no girls will date you.”

Another user, identifying as female, shared that in her early 20s, income wasn’t something she paid much attention to since she and her peers were still students. But by her mid- to late 20s, her expectations had evolved. At that point in life, she wanted a partner who could at least match her financial standing

She added. “Finance affects lifestyle, and I don’t see myself lowering my lifestyle much. By the way, I’m in the same field as you. The market is not good. If it gets better, it is not an issue at all for you to earn well. Just keep hustling! No need to worry.”

A third user reflected on his own experience, saying that it all comes down to whether the woman is willing to grow with her partner. He said, “Hmm, actually, it’s more of if the lady is willing to be there for you, ba.” I did not earn a lot when my wife first dated me. I progress along the way.”

When is the right time to talk about income?

Talking about money, especially salary, can feel awkward in the early stages of dating. Many people might avoid the topic on a first or second date, fearing it might come off as too forward or transactional. However, experts suggest that this conversation shouldn’t be put off for too long. Ideally, it should take place after a few dates or before the relationship becomes official, as financial compatibility can play a big role in long-term success.

In fact, a study by Lunch Actually found that more than half of singles (52%) believe it’s important to understand their partner’s financial situation once they enter a relationship. Similarly, a separate study by Syfe revealed that 44% of Singaporeans think it’s acceptable to ask about someone’s salary before becoming a couple. Around one in three also said they would be comfortable sharing how much they earn within the first five dates.

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)

