Man defends woman from taxi driver who was allegedly bullying her

SINGAPORE: After a man stood up for a woman being “bullied” by a taxi driver, she posted her thanks online.

The woman, who goes by Leaf Olive on Facebook, wrote on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Monday morning (Sept 4) that she wanted to compliment the man who helped her after a traffic altercation.

“A taxi kissed my car’s backside today at a stop sign and the driver caused a ruckus, calling me a lousy driver, distracted, making a mountain out of a molehill and more (basically everything he was doing).

He even shoved his phone in my face and videoed me saying there is a stop sign (where cars should stop and give way when there is oncoming traffic),” she wrote.

As the cabby was haranguing her, the driver of a car with licence plate SKW7771K intervened, “Even though it was none of his business.”

The man, seeing what the cabby was doing, stopped his car, rolled down his window, and “told the rude taxi driver off.”

“It may not be much to some, but this very gentlemanly gesture means a lot to women drivers who sometimes get bullied by taxi drivers on the roads. (This is not to say all taxi drivers are bullies, and not all lady drivers get bullied, but I see it happening sometimes),” she wrote, adding, “Once more, to the driver of car SKW7771K, thank you for your very gallant gesture at East Coast sidewalk.”

She posted a video of a man in a black car telling an older man off. The older man then walks away after a woman’s voice asks him if there’s anything else he wants.

