Man charged by HSA for attempting to smuggle chewing tobacco into Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man, Gobi Thayanithi, was charged by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Sep 19, 2025, after he was caught trying to smuggle chewing tobacco into Singapore. Chewing tobacco is strictly prohibited under local law.

The incident occurred on September 18 when Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint noted anomalies in the scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry driven by Gobi. The vehicle was then directed for further evaluation and enhanced checks, which then turned into a seizure operation.

Officers uncovered chewing tobacco hidden in the cabin compartment of the lorry. A thorough search revealed a total of 3,450 sachets of chewing tobacco concealed within the vehicle.

The case has since been adjourned to October 7, 2025.

Why this matters

While chewing tobacco may appear less harmful than smoking to some, Singapore takes a strict stance against it. These kinds of products fall under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, which bans smokeless tobacco because of the serious health risks it poses.

Convictions for offences like import, distribution, or sale of these products may lead to offenders facing heavy penalties of up to S$10,000 in fines, six months’ imprisonment, or both for a first offence. Moreover, repeat offenders may face even stiffer penalties.

More than the enforcement of the law, the charge reflects Singapore’s stance on public health priorities, specifically regarding the impact of tobacco on communities. The country has long worked to curb tobacco-related harm, and keeping smokeless tobacco out of the market is part of that effort. Unchecked, the availability of such products could easily undermine anti-smoking measures and expose more people — especially the young — to addictive substances.

At the end of the day, this isn’t just about one man hiding packets in a lorry. It is also about protecting Singapore from products, like chewing tobacco, that could negatively affect communities if the problem isn’t solved immediately. Singapore has made its position on tobacco clear, and this case is a reminder that those who try to slip past the rules not only risk hefty penalties, but also endanger public health in the process.

