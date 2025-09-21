SINGAPORE: It was not the kind of backseat surprise anyone expects to find. On Sept 17, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint uncovered a staggering 1,169 e-vaporisers stashed away in the modified rear seat of a Malaysia-registered car.

According to ICA’s Facebook post, the car had been directed for enhanced checks by Search and Examination officers, who then made the discovery. The case has since been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Netizens weigh in

The bust sparked plenty of reactions online, with many praising ICA’s vigilance. “Good job, officers. Thank you for the hard work!” one comment read, echoing widespread appreciation for checkpoint staff who remain on high alert. Another netizen wrote, “Well done. The amount of young teens vaping everywhere is outrageous,” pointing to a growing concern about how easily these products find their way into the hands of youth.

Others took a more critical look at smuggling tactics. “Smuggling syndicates are stupid, or what? Their response to tighter enforcement is to send more shipments,” one frustrated commenter observed.

Another added, “Demand is getting hot in Singapore, so suppliers are gearing up to push through the checkpoints no matter how, no matter what. All products die die must get through. Overwhelm the border patrol at all costs.” These reactions suggest a worry that smugglers may be getting bolder, testing Singapore’s border controls despite stricter enforcement.

Why this is important

For the ICA, this is yet another reminder of the importance of effective border control and security in tackling the rising e-vaporiser problem; their officers remain the first line of defence, not only stopping contraband from slipping into Singapore but also curbing the supply that fuels demand on the ground.

The discovery may have been dramatic, with contraband crammed into a car’s backseat, but it highlights a serious issue that touches families, young people and communities across the country. Ultimately, as this case shows, the authorities’ strict enforcement and their vigilance help make sure that Singapore’s streets remain safe for the public.

