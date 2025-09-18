Over 600 non-compliant active mobility devices seized; LTA step up enforcement against errant retailers

SINGAPORE: Between January and August 2025, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) seized more than 600 non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) as part of stepped-up enforcement against errant retailers and unsafe devices that continue to pose a threat to public safety.

In its latest update, LTA revealed that seven retailers were caught during this period for offences related to the sale of such devices. Just recently, enforcement officers nabbed another retailer and confiscated 11 more non-compliant AMDs.

Why non-compliant devices are dangerous

According to the LTA, non-compliant devices pose a serious fire hazard. This means that the issue goes beyond a simple case of rule-breaking. In a recent case, an HDB estate fire was traced back to a personal mobility device battery purchased from an online second-hand source rather than an authorised retailer.

This shows how real the risks are — fires can threaten lives and also devastate entire families and communities. That is why authorities have emphasised that buyers should only purchase devices and components from reputable sources, and thoroughly check for defects when buying second-hand.

Penalties for errant retailers

To drive the message home, LTA reminded retailers that those caught selling non-compliant devices could face fines of up to S$40,000 and/or 24 months’ jail.

The penalties are designed not just to punish offenders but to act as a deterrent against endangering the wider community.

What Singaporeans are saying

Netizens were quick to weigh in on the issue, with many calling for even tougher enforcement. “LTA should ensure that they should be fined heavily and even jailed,” wrote one, underscoring strong public support for strict penalties.

Another Facebook comment struck at the urgency of the matter: “Clamp down on this before it becomes a fire hazard for us all.” With fire safety incidents still fresh in people’s minds, the sentiment reflects how personal this risk feels for those living in high-density estates.

Others applauded the enforcement. “Good job, LTA,” said one commenter, showing appreciation for the stepped-up actions.

However, as usual, not all people on social media were satisfied with enforcement alone. Some netizens on Facebook pushed for a more systemic change, saying: “You should solve the problem at the root,” calling for stronger punishments. Others suggested a different solution, commenting: “The authorities should just ban the entry of such vehicles into Singapore.”

The variety of reactions highlights a common concern, which is that Singaporeans see this not just as a regulatory issue but as a matter of safety that affects every household.

A fight against complacency

LTA’s enforcement actions are not just about catching errant retailers or seizing dangerous devices. They are also about preventing the next tragedies before they materialise. With hundreds of risky devices already pulled off the streets, the message is clear: rules exist to protect lives, and ignoring them has consequences.

If Singapore lets its guard down with enforcement, all it takes is one faulty battery, one neglected warning sign, for disaster to strike.

