Home News In the Hood Man caught on camera stealing socks repeatedly from Hougang flat entrance

Man caught on camera stealing socks repeatedly from Hougang flat entrance

Woman files police report and seeks help to catch the thief

Photo: FB screengrab/Gina Renee Jae Chun

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to warn residents in the area of a man who has stolen socks on multiple occasions from their unit entrance.

On Sunday (Mar 14), Ms Gina Renee Jae Chun took to Facebook to warn other residents of a man allegedly stealing socks from their home entrance.

“Pervert and sicko alert! Beware of him,” wrote Ms Chun. She noted that the man could be spotted around Hougang St 91 near Ci Yuan Community Club stealing socks. “He was captured multiple times on my door camera,” said Ms Chun.

“The door camera is just in front of the door, and he just blatantly ignore it.”

- Advertisement -

The concerned individual posted photos and video footage captured by their camera, noting the man “made multiple attempts and doesn’t seem to stop.”

Photo: FB screengrab/Gina Renee Jae Chun

Photo: FB screengrab/Gina Renee Jae Chun

Ms Chun requested the public’s help in identifying the man. She added that a police report had been made.

Her post has also been shared on the community page Complaint Singapore, with members from the online community tagging their friends and family to share awareness.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Chun for a statement./TISG

Read related: 20-year old pleads guilty to stealing underwear from NUS dormitory

20-year old pleads guilty to stealing underwear from NUS dormitory

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Unleash The Roar: Worthy goal – or just another pipe dream?

Here we go again. And, truly, I wish the Football Association of Singapore well with its ambitious Unleash The Roar project to get Singapore into the FIFA World Cup 2034 finals. You may wonder why 2034. For those who are not...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore recalls eggs from M’sian farm due to presence of Salmonella bacteria

Singapore – Several importers were directed by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Mar 12) to recall eggs from a farm in Malaysia after detecting the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in the eggs. SFA announced in a media release on...
View Post
Featured News

SPP celebrates Chiam See Tong’s 86th birthday

Singapore—On Friday morning (Mar 12), the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) posted a photo of veteran opposition leader Mr Chiam See Tong, along with the caption: “Join us in wishing Mr Chiam a very Happy Birthday!” Mr Chiam was born on March 12,...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent