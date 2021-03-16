Man caught on camera stealing socks repeatedly from Hougang flat entrance

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to warn residents in the area of a man who has stolen socks on multiple occasions from their unit entrance.

On Sunday (Mar 14), Ms Gina Renee Jae Chun took to Facebook to warn other residents of a man allegedly stealing socks from their home entrance.

“Pervert and sicko alert! Beware of him,” wrote Ms Chun. She noted that the man could be spotted around Hougang St 91 near Ci Yuan Community Club stealing socks. “He was captured multiple times on my door camera,” said Ms Chun.

“The door camera is just in front of the door, and he just blatantly ignore it.”

The concerned individual posted photos and video footage captured by their camera, noting the man “made multiple attempts and doesn’t seem to stop.”

Ms Chun requested the public’s help in identifying the man. She added that a police report had been made.

Her post has also been shared on the community page Complaint Singapore, with members from the online community tagging their friends and family to share awareness.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Chun for a statement./TISG

