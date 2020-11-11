20-year old pleads guilty to stealing underwear from NUS dormitory

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – 20-year old Goh An Soon has pleaded guilty to stealing bags of laundry from the King Edward VII Hall at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

A report in TODAY explained that Mr Goh appeared in court on Monday (Nov 9) and admitted that he trespassed into the dormitory premises and stole laundry multiple times when he felt the urge to look at women’s undergarments.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of dishonest misappropriation of items and another charge of trespassing. The incidents took place over a span of six weeks, between December 19, 2018, and February 1, 2019. He trespassed at least eight times and took nine laundry bags on at least five different occasions.

Mr Goh was a student at the time the offences took place, although the name of his school was not mentioned.

According to the todayonline.com report some of the items he stole included two bras from a washing machine, four panties in a laundry bag from another machine, and another laundry bag with a sports bra and underwear. He also took a black leather wallet, and multiple items hanging on the common corridor including black shorts, two pairs of panties, several pairs of socks and a bra.

As cited in court, Mr Goh would head to the dormitory launderettes or the public corridors searching for women’s undergarments.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei told the court, “He claimed that he would then take the undergarments to pantry rooms in neighbouring blocks of the campus to look at them up close and that he left the undergarments behind in these rooms thereafter.”

It was on February 1, 2019, at around 6pm when one of the NUS hall employees saw Mr Goh ‘acting suspiciously.’ The employee then followed him and eventually confronted him at the dorm pantry. He was then brought to the administration office and presented to the campus security investigation officer, who later on called the police.

It also came to light that calls had been made to the police in January 2019 to report multiple incidents of theft of undergarments.

While the judge has called for a probation suitability report, Mr Goh is currently out on S$8,000 bail and is expected to return back to court on December 21 for sentencing.

For dishonest misappropriation of moveable property, Mr Goh faces up to two years in jail, fines or both. For house-trespassing, he faces up to one year in jail, fines of up to S$3,000 or both. /TISG

