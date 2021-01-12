Malls who fail at crowd management may face entry limits: Singapore Tourism Board

- Advertisement -

Singapore – As authorities investigate businesses and individuals for breaching Covid-19 safety measures, shopping malls are no exception and are subject to strict compliance.

Entry restrictions may be imposed on shopping malls that face crowd management issues amid the easing of visitor numbers allowed inside mall premises under phase three of exiting the Circuit Breaker, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) to straitstimes.com on Jan 8.

The authorities highlighted that the restriction might be similar to the odd-even weekend entry currently implemented at Peninsula Plaza and Lucky Plaza as of Aug 29. The restrictions were imposed to limit crowds even though the beginning of phase three protocols on Dec 28 eased the capacity limit for malls from 10 sqm to 8 sqm per person.

Patrons of these two venues can only enter the malls on odd or even dates depending on the last digit of their NRIC or FIN number if it’s odd or even, respectively.

“The health and safety of shoppers and mall tenants remain a key priority, and STB and ESG will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action for non-compliance, which may include fines, closure of business or prosecution,” said the two agencies.

They also emphasised that such restrictions have ensured businesses stay open during the pandemic.

It is still unclear when these entry limits on shopping malls would be implemented and under what conditions of failing crowd management.

Social media has been the tool of catching breaches to Covid-19 safety measures, including celebrities spotted holding or attending a gathering that exceeds the limit of attendees.

Readers would tip off the media and authorities of the alleged breaches after spotting them on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

In a separate account, two groups on a yacht and cruise ship are being investigated by STB and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for flouting the rules towards the end of 2020.

Members of the public called on authorities to strictly impose the rules on everyone, despite status or fame, as the law is inclusive and meant to be followed by all.

