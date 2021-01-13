Malaysia’s Covid-19 measures have not hit supply chains: Chan Chun Sing

- Advertisement -

Singapore — During a visit by Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing to DuPont Singapore, a chemicals company, on Wednesday (Jan 13), he was asked by journalists about the effect of the recent Movement Control Order and State of Emergency in Malaysia on Singapore’s supply chains.

In a Facebook post later, the minister said that, through the course of the pandemic, “we always have to prepare for potential disruptions to our supplies and supply chains”.

Mr Chan said Singapore is in contact with Malaysia on the latest restrictions there to prevent the spread of the virus further and that both countries are “committed to working closely together to maintain the integrity and interdependence of our bilateral supply lines”.

He added that, “over the last two days, there have been no disruptions to our supply chains and goods have continued to flow freely between our countries”.

“As the pandemic continues, it is important that we all remain vigilant,” he said.

Mr Chan gave the assurance that the country’s supply chains are continually being diversified and strengthened. “We are quietly confident but not complacent. I also thank Singaporeans for staying calm and adaptable amidst the evolving situation which has allowed us to better mitigate potential disruptions and stay resilient.”

The straitstimes.com (ST) quoted Mr Chan as saying: “I’ve exchanged texts with my counterparts and I think we have shared our commitment to make sure that we continue to keep our trade flows going, keep our supply chains going, to the benefit of both countries.”

The report added that the minister said the country’s supply chains are reviewed on a daily basis for all food items and all essential products.

“So long as we stay calm, we are able to adapt to the situation and will be able to utilise the diversity of our supply chains to keep our food supply and essential supplies adequate,” he said.

Malaysia was put under a state of emergency on Tuesday morning (Jan 12), a day after a meeting between Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the King, Al-Sultan Abdullah, at the National Palace to discuss the national situation with regard to the pandemic.

The statement said the state of emergency could last until Aug 1, depending on the number of people infected.

“During a 45-minute face-to-face session starting at 5.30 pm yesterday, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin presented the results of the Cabinet Meeting on the proposed implementation of the proclamation of a state of emergency as a proactive measure to curb and address the positive Covid-19 daily cases that have continuously reached four figures since last December,” read the statement. /TISG

