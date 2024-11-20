;
Malaysian PHV driver charges passengers extra for aircon; highest fan speed RM30 (S$9)

ByAnna Maria Romero

November 20, 2024

MALAYSIA: A photo taken inside a vehicle for hire in Malaysia has gone viral, showing how much extra the driver charges for cooling the vehicle.

The photo, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on the Malaysia Most Viral account on Sunday (Nov 17), shows a handwritten sign on the ceiling of a vehicle that announces an “Additional Charge (for) Air Conditioner (if you want (to) switch it ON).”

The charge, it seems, depends on the fan speed. On the lowest level (1), the passenger/s has to pay an extra RM20 (S$6). For level 2 fan speed, RM25 (S$7.50) and for the highest fan speed (3), RM30 (S$9).

The sign says, however, that “Basic Air Cond is provided” at the front part of the vehicle, and if there are six passengers, this charge is waived.

According to the post, the driver of the vehicle works for Grab. The post has since been viewed almost 1 million times and shared widely. Reactions to the post have been mixed.

Some people found the photo funny, and others even said they admired the driver for being entrepreneurial and taking advantage of the opportunity to make a little more money.

Others even defended the driver, claiming that each customer pays only to cover transportation from the pickup to the drop-off point, implying that drivers still have a lot to shell out to keep operating.

Another agreed, saying that some passengers want personal driver services but don’t want to pay for it.

But one commenter pushed back, arguing that when you go to a restaurant to eat, you don’t have to pay extra depending on the fan’s speed at the eatery if you want to get cooled down.

However, a commenter on X posted a screenshot that appeared to be from Grab’s rules of conduct, which says that “a Grab driver cannot charge more than the fare stated in the app or meter.

Doing so is considered overcharging and is against Grab’s Code of Conduct.” Responding to this, another X user said the driver should be reported to the company.

Many others also objected to the additional charges for air-conditioning, adding that this is unreasonable and unfair toward passengers. /TISG

