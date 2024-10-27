MALAYSIA: If you’re considering visiting Ipoh in Malaysia, you can make the most of your trip by exploring these seven exciting spots near the city centre!

1. Tasik Cermin

Location: Tasik Cermin, 31350 Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia

Tasik Cermin is a beautiful lake near Gunung Rapat in Ipoh, known for its stunning reflections that give it the name “Mirror Lake.”

It’s a special place recognised as one of Malaysia’s geoparks, featuring two main lakes: Tasik Cermin 1 (Mirror Lake) and Tasik Cermin 2 (Hidden World).

To reach Mirror Lake, you must walk through a 90-metre mining tunnel that is over 100 years old. You’ll see a large lake surrounded by green hills when you come out.

You can take a boat ride along the lake, which lasts about 20 minutes, perfect for capturing beautiful photos of the limestone hills.

The Tasik Cermin 2, known as the Hidden World, is only accessible by boat. You must go through a 130-metre water tunnel to get there, hence its name, “hidden.”

The best time to visit Tasik Cermin is in the morning, when the sunlight enhances the reflections on the water, making it a perfect spot for photography. Be sure to bring your camera to capture the spectacular views!

2. Concubine Lane

Location: Jalan Panglima, 30000 Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia

Concubine Lane, also known as Lorong Panglima, is a historic street in the vibrant Old Town of Ipoh.

The place is believed to have once been a private lane for a prominent local businessman’s concubine over a century ago and a place of opium dens and brothels.

It has since transformed from a place associated with vices to a lively hub filled with cafés, eateries, and street art.

The lane is packed with popular places to eat, drink coffee, and enjoy desserts, making it a great spot to try local dishes. Many artists have also painted beautiful murals on the walls, making it a fantastic photo backdrop.

The lane can get busy, especially on weekends, so for a quieter visit, come on weekday mornings. Concubine Lane is just 600 metres from Ipoh Railway Station, making it easily accessible on foot.

3. Harry Potter Cafe, Platform 9 ½

Location: 22, Panglima Lane, 30000 Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia

Don’t leave Concubine Lane just yet! The Harry Potter Cafe, called Platform 9 ½, is a café inspired by the Harry Potter series.

As you enter, you’ll notice the café is decorated like a railway train station, complete with vintage signs and fun items from the Harry Potter world.

A recreation of the famous luggage trolley from Harry Potter is located on the stairs, making for a fun photo spot. While the trolley doesn’t disappear into a wall, it still offers a quirky backdrop for selfies.

For a fun twist, visitors can rent Harry Potter-style costumes, including scarves and witch costumes complete with wands.

Platform 9 ½ is open daily from 11:00 am on weekdays and from 10:30 am until 6:30 pm on weekends and public holidays.

You can easily find the café at the eastern end of Concubine Lane, near Jalan Bijeh Timah and Baby Coco café.

4. Gunung Lang

Location: Jalan Damai, 30100 Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia

Gunung Lang Recreational Park is a scenic escape just five kilometres from Ipoh town.

Surrounded by limestone hills and lakes, it’s perfect for relaxing, boating, fishing, and exploring nature. With gardens, a waterfall, a mini zoo, and lookout towers, there’s something for everyone.

It’s a 10-minute drive from Ipoh city centre. Visitors can use ride-sharing apps like Grab, as there’s no direct public transport.

There are many things to do for fun in Gunung Lang. You can climb for panoramic views of the park and limestone hills at the Lookout Tower. Kids can enjoy swings, slides, and open play areas at the children’s playground.

For families, a visit to the mini zoo is great for spotting horses, deer, peacocks, and parrots. You can also buy bread from the ticket counter to feed large carp and catfish at the lakeside.

The park is also close to Perak Cave Temple, adding more to your Ipoh adventure.

Gunung Lang is open:

Monday-Thursday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, 2:45 pm – 4:00 pm

Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holidays: 8:00 am – 6:30 pm

Entry is free, with boat rides priced at RM3 (S$0.91) for adults and RM1.5 (S$0.46) for children (3 to 12 years) and seniors.

5. Kledang Saiong Forest Eco Park

Location: Persiaran Meru Utama, Perak, Malaysia

Just 12.9 km from Bandaraya Ipoh is the Kledang Saiong Forest Eco Park. The eco-park is a lush natural haven for outdoor enthusiasts. You can enjoy a dip in the stream, have a BBQ or picnic, or go trekking, cycling, or camping.

The park’s Nepenthes Garden, featuring pitcher plants, also known as monkey cups, is a must-see.

Kledang Saiong Forest Eco Park is open daily from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Entry fees are as follows:

Children below 6 years old: Free

Children below 18 years old: RM1 (S$0.30)

Adults aged 18 and above: RM2 (S$0.61)

Seniors (60 years and older) and disabled individuals: Free

Non-citizens: RM5 (S$1.52)

6. Hobbitoon Village

Location: PT,24739, Mukim, 31300, Perak

Just 30 minutes from Cameron Highlands and 40 minutes from Ipoh, Hobbitoon Village in Perak is a fun spot that brings The Lord of the Rings Hobbit world to life.

Just opened at the beginning of this year, it is a family-friendly destination featuring unique hobbit houses and gardens, offering a playful atmosphere perfect for those travelling with their kids.

They also have an in-house café that is pork-free and open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

7. Kellie’s Castle

Location: Lot 48436, Kompleks Pelancongan Kellie’s Castle, KM 5.5, Jalan Gopeng, 31000 Batu Gajah, Perak, Malaysia

Featured in the film Anna and the King (1999), Kellie’s Castle sits on a hill next to the Raya River in Batu Gajah, Perak. The castle was built by Scottish planter William Kellie-Smith in 1915.

Mr Smith, who arrived in Malaya in 1890, made his fortune in rubber and tin mining. He brought his wife, Agnes, to Malaya in 1903, and they had two children. Sadly, he died in 1926, which halted the castle’s construction.

Combining Moorish, Indo-Saracenic, and Roman styles, the castle boasts beautiful arches, decorative tiles, and intricate ceilings. The rooftop offers stunning views, and despite ghost stories, the castle remains an impressive historical site.

Kellie’s Castle is about two hours from Kuala Lumpur and just a 30-minute drive from Ipoh, accessible via Jalan Gopeng.

The castle is open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Entry fees are as follows:

RM10 (S$3.03) for foreign adults, RM8 (S$2.43) for children

RM5 (S$1.52) for Malaysian adults, RM3 (S$0.91) for children

