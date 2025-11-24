Malaysia, like Australia, is banning social media for kids under 16. What about Singapore?

SINGAPORE: Malaysia, Singapore’s nearest neighbour, announced on Sunday (Nov 23) that beginning from 2026, it intends to prohibit social media use for youths under the age of 16.

At the closing ceremony of the Cyber Scam Awareness Seminar for the Indian Community, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil cited a precedent set in Australia last year, banning children from opening new accounts or even being on social media.

The minister said that the upcoming ban in Malaysia had been the Cabinet’s decision.

“We hope that by next year, social media platforms will comply with the government’s decision to prohibit those under 16 from creating accounts.

I believe that if the government, regulatory bodies, and parents all play their respective roles, we can ensure that the Internet in Malaysia is not only fast, widespread, and affordable, but most importantly, safe, especially for children and families,” he added.

There has been a spate of high-profile bullying incidents in Malaysian schools, prompting official action on the matter.

Because of Malaysia’s Online Safety Act, social media sites will need to put into effect electronic know-your-customer (eKYC) identity checks by Jan 1, 2026. This means that those who register for accounts are required to perform age verification through government-issued IDs, such as a passport.

This has given rise to a backlash, however, over privacy fears, according to a report in the South China Morning Post, which quoted some expressing additional concerns about children getting left behind in terms of the technology that defines today’s life. Another noted that it would be better to let parents make the decisions on the social media usage of their children.

What about Singapore?

In Parliament on Jan 7, Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam said that the Government is engaging its counterparts in Australia and social media platforms to protect youths in Singapore from online harms.

She explained that these discussions would “help inform our thinking on the next steps.”

Ms Rahayu said this in response to questions raised concerning the Government’s assessment of the type of ban adopted by Australia for protecting young users from online harm, adding that the Government will continue to study the effectiveness of mandating age limits.

The possibility of youth simply switching to other platforms, as well as the challenges of implementing age limits, have been cited as considerations.

More recently, a new law creating an Online Safety Commission under the Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act, which was passed earlier this month, will strengthen protection for children and youths.

The law allows action to be taken against harms such as harassment, doxxing, and image-based abuse, and may direct platforms to take down harmful content. It also provides a mechanism for victims to seek redress.

Additionally, beginning from next March, age verification will be put in place as well, before users are allowed to access certain apps. /TISG

