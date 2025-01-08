SINGAPORE: Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam said in Parliament on Monday (Jan 7) that the Government is engaging its counterparts in Australia and social media platforms to protect youths in Singapore from online harms.

These discussions would “help inform our thinking on the next steps,” she said. In November, Australia passed a law prohibiting children under 16 from being on social media or opening new accounts.

While the law is not scheduled to take effect until later this year, it requires social media companies to verify the ages of its platforms’ users, and those who do not comply face being slapped with as much as nearly AUD50 million (S$42.5 million) in fines.

Australia’s communications minister said that Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X are included in the ban, but messaging and gaming platforms are not. Neither are platforms such as YouTube accessible without a user opening an account.

Ms Rahayu had been asked by West Coast GRC MP Foo Mee Har concerning the Government’s assessment of this type of ban for protecting young users from online harm.

She stated that this is what legislating age limits is for and that the Government will continue to study the effectiveness of mandating age limits.

Workers’ Party MP and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh also filed a question asking if the government assesses more advantages than disadvantages in legislating an age limit on the use of social media access by young children and teenagers.

He cited Australia’s internet commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, as having said that the burden of responsibility for protecting children from online harms has fallen on parents and the children themselves and that Australia’s new law means the burden is being shifted back onto companies instead.

Ms Inman Grant said in a recent interview that this is similar to what the public had done six decades ago with car manufacturers and seatbelts, and cars have had so much additional lifesaving technology through the years.

Mr Singh asked that with regard to the Code of Practice for Online Safety, is the government of the view that in Singapore, social media companies respond proactively to the requirements for online safety?

Ms Rahayu responded that the Government has been “very stern and strict” in ensuring social media companies comply with requirements.

/TISG

