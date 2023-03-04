Maid says that she needs to go back home urgently again after 2 months, asks if her employer will still pay for her flight ticket

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic worker who needed to return home urgently because of her family situation took to social media asking others for advice. Her question was because she had already gone on home leave two months prior where her employer had paid for her flight ticket.

In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that in a month, she would have worked for her employer for one year. But, she added: “Unfortunately, I need to go back home because of my 3kids. 15y/o, 7y/o and 3y/o. During my stay with my employer, my mum and my husband is looking after my kids. But my husband got approved on his application in Taiwan. So he ask me to go back home because my mum can’t take care of my kids alone as she is already senior”.

The maid was worried as she had just gone home two months before – in December 2022 – as her father passed away. “My employer allow me to go and pay my ticket. Now, my question is, I am planning to go home by the month of June so by May i will notify my employer”, the maid wrote, explaining that her contract will only end in March 2024.

“Do I need to pay something to them or my agency because I will be breaking my contract. I really wanted to stay and finish my contract but my first priority is my familyost esp. my kids. Need an advise on what to do. thanks!”, she wrote.

Here’s what other helpers in the group advised:

Last month, a foreign domestic helper working in Singapore for about eight years took to social media complaining about her employer’s mother.

In a Facebook post to group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that her employer had an elderly mother. Referring to her employer’s mother as ‘grandma’, the helper wrote that her employer and her family moved to Australia, transferring her contract to grandma.

The maid added that she extended her contract last November but said she was unhappy working for her former employer’s mother. In her post, she asked netizens if it would be a problem should she want to return to her home country of Indonesia for a few months and then come back to Singapore in April to work under a new employer.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg