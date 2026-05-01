Maid says she was made to sleep on yoga mat, unpaid for 4 days, then blocked by employer

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media to air her grievances over a new employer, claiming she was made to sleep on a yoga mat, not paid for several days of work, and later blocked when she tried to follow up.

According to the helper, she had been working in Singapore since 2008 and had just completed her contract with a previous Indian employer, whom she said was “very kind and good.”

After her employer relocated overseas, she began searching for a new job and was referred to a direct employer by a friend.

The new employer, a British-Indian family who had recently moved to Singapore, asked her to start work on April 5, even though her previous employer had only officially released her on March 31.

She claimed that from her first day, she already felt “uncomfortable but chose to continue working.” She alleged that she was given a very small room and had to sleep on a yoga mat.

“I was okay with that because they are new in Singapore,” she said, adding that she tried to be understanding despite the conditions.

However, problems soon surfaced regarding her work permit. “I was working for them for a few days [when] my previous employer texted me why my work permit was still under her name.”

When she raised this with her new employer, she was told that the paperwork would be processed. But after checking later on her own, she found that nothing had been done.

The helper noted that under Singapore regulations, domestic workers are not allowed to start work with a new employer until their work permit transfer is officially approved.

Concerned about the situation, she decided to leave after working for four days.

She further alleged that the employer did not pay her for the four days she had worked and subsequently blocked her from contacting them.

The helper said she has since found a new employer but expressed frustration over the incident, adding that she hopes action will be taken against such practices.

“Wish God would punish that employer in Upper Thomson. The British-Indian family just moved to Singapore from the Philippines. I feel very bad about them, such a very not good heart.”

“Fight for your right.”

In the comments section, many netizens urged her to report the matter to the Ministry of Manpower.

One commenter, identifying as an employer, said, “I support you reporting them to MOM ASAP. They have money to stay in Upper Thomson but no money to pay a helper?”

Another encouraged her to stand up for her rights, stating, “You can report them to MOM. Fight for your right. Or else that kind of employer will abuse more helpers more. Don’t be afraid.”

A third added, “If you have worked for them, they should pay you for the working days. For sleeping arrangements, we should be thankful that we have even had a private, small room unless the employer is very rich to stay in a big house, as Singapore houses are small and expensive,” a third added.

Direct transfers

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), new employers must coordinate with the current employer to arrange the direct transfer of a helper.

They need to confirm that the helper has completed her required six-month medical examination and that her work permit remains valid for more than 30 days.

They must also submit a request for the current employer’s consent for the transfer via MOM’s FDW eService, apply for the helper’s work permit, complete the steps indicated in the in-principle approval (IPA), purchase a security bond, medical insurance, and personal accident insurance, and ensure that they sign the declaration form together with the helper.

Finally, on the agreed transfer date, new employers must have the new work permit issued, upload the signed declaration form via the eService, and print the temporary work permit.

They must then hand over the temporary work permit to the helper so she can start working.

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