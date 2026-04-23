Maid allegedly survives on limited meals while working from 5 am to 9:30 pm daily

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper’s situation has sparked concern online after claims surfaced that she has been getting by on very limited food despite putting in long, exhausting workdays.

On Wednesday (April 22), her friend shared the case in the SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER Facebook group, posting photos of the meals, which consisted largely of plain white rice with only very small portions of side dishes.

In the caption, the friend wrote, “She works from 5:00 a.m to 9:30 p.m daily. For lunch and dinner, the employer only provides the food in the photos. The employer says, ‘If not enough, use your own money to go buy yourself!’

Photo from SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER

Photo from SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER

Photo from SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER

Photo from SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER

Photo from SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER

The friend also claimed that her employer has been making her pay for basic daily necessities such as toilet paper, soap, and shampoo.

“I thought the employer was supposed to provide these basic things? She already signed the contract on the first day she arrived because they forced her to, so now no choice lor.”

According to the post, the helper has been in Singapore for about three months and is currently under a six-month loan deduction arrangement. She had reportedly asked about transferring to another employer after completing the loan, but was told “don’t know/cannot,” with no further discussion.

“The employer refused to talk about it. She is very stressed and scared,” the friend added. “The agent directly gave her passport to the employer, and the employer is keeping it now. The helper doesn’t have her own passport. Is this even legal?”

“The least they can do is give proper food.”

In the comments, a netizen said, “Please know your right. Employers’ responsibility to provide enough food, as well as toiletries. Those good employers provide more than that.

To employers out there: Don’t hire a helper if you can’t afford to feed them. Do your own thing.”

Another wrote, “The employer is supposed to provide the helper with food and toiletries. Also, it is illegal for employers to keep the helper’s work permit or passport, so the only remedy is for the helper to report to MOM because some agencies take the side of the employer.

A third added, “Being a helper is a physically taxing job. The least they can do is give proper food.”

Several others, however, gave the employer the benefit of the doubt, with one netizen saying, “There are always two sides to every story. Is the employer eating the same food as you? If yes, it may be difficult to argue unfair treatment if everyone is eating the same meals shown in the pictures. It’s understandable why they may say additional food should be purchased separately if there is more or another type of food.”

Another commented, “How do we know the pics are actual photos of what the helper eats? We don’t know, right? From the plate and food, [it is clear] this is from an Indian household. (No offence, just an observation). From what I know and have seen at my many Indian friends’ homes, their helpers are given food but choose not to eat this and not to eat that.”

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employers are required to provide their domestic helpers with three meals a day. This can include something like four slices of bread with spread for breakfast, and for lunch and dinner, a meal with one bowl of rice, about three-quarters cup of vegetables, a palm-sized portion of meat, and fruit.

Employers are also required to provide basic necessities, including a mattress, pillow, blanket, bathroom amenities, and toiletries such as soap, shampoo, toothbrush, and toothpaste.

In addition, employers are not allowed to keep their helpers’ passports, and any violations should be reported to MOM.

Read also: After 24 years, domestic helper becomes ‘second mother’ to Singapore family