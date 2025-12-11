Maid says, ‘My madam loves me so much! Every second, she needs to see me on CCTV instead of focusing on her job at the office’

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post that’s equal parts cheeky and revealing, a domestic helper in Singapore lit up the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper group with a dose of sarcasm served with a smile.

“My madam loves me so much! Every second, she needs to see me on CCTV instead of focusing on her job at the office. Ok, fine, I will always be in front of the camera,” she wrote.

The post quickly drew laughter, sympathy, and some hard truths from fellow maids and even employers. While some praised her patience, others saw red flags in what they call out as obsessive micromanagement.

One commenter joked, “You may need to have a body cam instead,” while another added, “Just stay in front of the camera.”

The thread snowballed with sarcastic support: “You’re so lucky that your madam babysits you.” Another chimed in with: “How lucky you are!”

However, not everyone was laughing. One employer, presumably watching the drama unfold, also called it out: “I’m an employer, but I find this a bit too much? Why must you take clothes, then text her so she can see you? Micromanaging!”

There were even philosophical reflections amidst the banter. “Indeed, it’s annoying working in a place where you feel that they don’t trust you,” one helper said. “We need to be more patient with it as it takes time or years to earn trust. So if you got it, take care of it,” she advised further.

But perhaps the most blunt comment came from a group member who implied the problem may not entirely lie with the employer: “That says something about you. You did not earn her trust. You should examine yourself.”

Nevertheless, the post subtly exposes an uncomfortable truth in some employer-helper dynamics—where trust is replaced by 24/7 surveillance and “love” is measured by how closely one is watched on camera. While technology has made remote monitoring easier, it has also blurred the line between workplace safety and constant suspicion.

Whether the helper’s madam’s obsession is rooted in anxiety, control, or genuine concern, the helper’s sarcasm made it clear that trust can’t be built through screens anyway. It has to be earned through mutual respect.

In the meantime, she’s got a solution to just be in front of the camera for her madam to see her all the time. Looks like another of our Singapore’s most-watched domestic helpers remains camera-ready.

Read related: Maid says, ‘My sir has set up CCTV cameras in every corner of the house to watch me work until I go to sleep’