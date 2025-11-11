Maid says, ‘My sir has set up CCTV cameras in every corner of the house to watch me work until I go to sleep’

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper in Singapore has taken to the Facebook Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper group to vent about what she calls the “paranoid” surveillance setup her employer has installed in the house — complete with CCTVs in “every corner” and apparently, no pause button on her employer’s watchful eye.

“My sir is a paranoid boss. He has set up CCTV cameras in every corner of the house, but he’s still not satisfied. He has to watch me work until I go to sleep,” the frustrated helper wrote. “Even if the work is done, he doesn’t want to see me resting. Horrible employer!” she further expressed her annoyance: “Don’t hire a maid if you can’t trust her to be in your home!”

Her complaint sparked an outpouring of support and similarly jaw-dropping experiences from fellow domestic helpers. One commenter even remarked, “Tell them to hire a security guard also to watch you if CCTV is still not enough.”

Another helper pointed out the upside of these devices: “Don’t be scared of CCTV. You’ll have evidence to protect yourself if your employer accuses you of something you didn’t do.”

However, even those who agree on the functional aspect of CCTVs for protection and safety admit there’s a line — and it’s often crossed.

“Having CCTV is good. It will protect us from being accused of stealing their food. I don’t care about CCTV here, but I cannot stay longer with this kind of family because I am unable to rest. I’m a human, not a robot!”

And that’s the recurring message: A machine can run on schedules, but a human being needs rest.

However, one commenter retorted: “Even all our offices have CCTV everywhere in SG. For the safety of children and the elderly, it’s important to have one. If you feel uncomfortable, then this is not the job for you, and you can find something better in your home country.”

That response, while reflective of workplace surveillance norms in Singapore, perhaps overlooks a key point: Working in a home is not the same as working in an office, especially when you’re being watched even while you go to bed.

While it’s legal in Singapore for employers to install CCTV cameras in their homes, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has emphasised that helpers must be treated with respect and dignity. Surveillance should not be intrusive or oppressive.

So let that be a reminder that helpers are workers, not prisoners, slaves, or robots. And workers — regardless of job scope — deserve privacy, and above all, humane treatment.

As the helper signed off, she expressed her stand and appreciation: “I cannot stay in Singapore for 10 years if I’m not trusted in this way, but thank you to all the kind employers out there who are unlike my current employer.”

