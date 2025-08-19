‘I’m not a robot!’ — Maid says after her employer doesn’t allow her to take a 1-hour nap to rest in the afternoons

SINGAPORE: In the never-ending tug-of-war between rest and responsibility, another domestic helper in Singapore just dropped a truth bomb that’s been powering through Facebook faster than you can say “afternoon nap.”

Her post in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper group reads: “Hello to all employers out there… why do some employers not allow their helpers to take a nap to rest just for 1 hour in the afternoon? Is your helper a robot? [I’m not a robot!] But even robots can [break down without rest].”

The exhausted but eloquent maid summed up what many helpers have quietly endured for years: A robotic work schedule, but none of the perks of actually being a robot (like being able to shut down when overheating).

“This is Singapore, baby 😔. [Expect] overwork.”

Her post struck a nerve, and the comments quickly turned into a mini United Nations summit on sleep rights.

On one end of the spectrum were those who resonated deeply with her fatigue: “Dear, I have been in Singapore for almost 8 years. I don’t have a nap time. I start working from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” wrote one.

That’s a 16-hour shift — longer than most CEOs, but minus the private jet and stock options, though.

Another commenter lamented, “This is Singapore, baby 😔. [Expect] overwork.”

And on the other side was a mix of tough love, employer empathy, and social media blame. One group member, channelling some corporate stoicism, said: “Singapore is like this…

Employers also work for other people, and they do not get nap times either. If they ask their boss for nap times, their boss will ask them to quit, go home, and have their nap [to their hearts’ content].”

Another was less blunt but still firm: “Sleep early after your work is done. Don’t stay up 🤗. We come here to work, not vacation.”

And then there were the employers — the good, the rare, and the TikTok-loving. One proudly declared:

“My helper is different. I gave her rest time and constantly reminded her to rest, but she enjoys being in the kitchen.😆”

Another piped up: “My employer always pushes me to go to my room to take a nap after lunch, but I don’t like to nap. I like to watch funny TikToks and laugh alone 🤣.”

“But even robots can [break down without rest]…”

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) guidelines, domestic helpers are entitled to adequate rest, which reasonably includes at least eight continuous hours of sleep at night and adequate breaks during the day, but what qualifies as “adequate” is often up to the employer’s interpretation — and that’s where things get fuzzy.

One comment hit this nuance: “That really depends on the chores and the hours they get rest… The employer’s work is more hectic, right? We only ask the helper to do house chores and take care of those at home.”

The logic seems to be: If helpers’ bosses don’t get naps at their office desks, why should maids get one at home?

But let’s unpack that a little…

Employers might not nap at their 9-to-5 desks — but they’re also not folding laundry while chasing toddlers and dodging flying tofus. Domestic work is physical and relentless, and unlike many desk jobs, there’s often no official lunch hour, much less a breakroom stocked with free coffee and a microwave.

As the maid so wisely said: “Even robots can [break down without rest].”

“Rules from MOM: Helpers should work for 8 hours only…”

Some commenters pointed out the abuse of rest privileges: “Employers allow naps, but ungrateful helpers use the energy to be awake at night on social media.”

Which begs the eternal question: Is it the nap that’s the problem, or the TikTok energy after dark?

One more voice of reason chimed in with a reality check:

“Make sure you sleep enough at night, sister. For me, taking a nap is not the problem; it’s just important that my resting time at night is 8 p.m. so that I can sleep early.”

Others cited the law: “Rules from MOM: Helpers should work for 8 hours only. If more than 8 hours, you can talk to MOM 👍.”

But we all know — what’s on paper isn’t always what plays out in real life.

“I’m not a robot!”

The broader point isn’t just about naps. It’s about dignity. It’s about recognising that people aren’t machines, no matter how efficient or hardworking they are. A simple one-hour nap isn’t laziness — it’s maintenance.

And if a robot can overheat and crash without a break, imagine what happens to a human being.

As this debate snoozes on in the Facebook comments section, one thing is clear: Empathy, not exhaustion, should be the gold standard in every household.

Because “I’m not a robot!” shouldn’t have to be a reminder to give helpers time to rest. It should be offered freely for the sake of basic human decency, nevertheless.

In other news, another employer also seemed to forget that helpers aren’t robots, probably from having a system error in human empathy, until her maid finally asked, ‘Dear employer, how do you just lie on the sofa every day holding your mobile phone? Do you realize that servants are also human and feel tired?’