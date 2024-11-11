SINGAPORE: A maid took to social media to share that she felt “sad” after finding out that her employers had relaxed the rules for the newly hired second maid.

In an anonymous post on the ‘MDW in Singapore’ Facebook group on Saturday (Nov 2), the maid revealed that her employers had been confiscating her phone during weekdays for the past seven years.

“I suggested they give me my phone at night after my work was done, but they didn’t agree to it,” she said.

However, the helper was surprised when the second maid, who was recently hired to take care of the elderly members of the household, was allowed to use her phone freely all the time.

She mentioned that her colleague could contact her family daily while she was left “listening to the radio and waiting for the day she would get her phone back.”

She added, “I’m not the kind of person who always borrows things from others. Is it normal for me to feel sad about it? Please advise me, thanks.”

“Let them (the family) know your issues”

In the comments section, netizens found the situation unfair, especially since the first maid had been with the family for around seven years.

They felt that this length of time should have earned her more trust and flexibility from her employers.

One netizen exclaimed, “Whoa, for 7 years still never let you hold your phone… Let them know your issues. I guess 7 years is enough to gain their trust, right?”

Another said, “It’s unfair. Do not renew your contract with them. Find another employer.”

On the other hand, some netizens tried to defend the employers, suggesting that the rule might have been set because ‘maids often get distracted by their phones while working.’

One netizen expressed, “Maids tend to glue themselves to their phones even while working! Even bosses or CEOs of big companies are not on the phone 24/7!

At night, they play games loudly on their phones while the poor ah ma struggle to sleep!

Might as well not come to Singapore to work… Stay back in their own country and interact with their friends in person lah, instead of through the phone 24/7!

Now, of course, we understand they need phones, but don’t you think allocating a specific time for usage is more professional and appropriate? They’re supposed to be professionals too, you know.”

What does the Ministry of Manpower recommend?

1. Set up a phone schedule

Like any worker, domestic helpers need time to relax and connect with their family and friends back home.

So, instead of just banning phone use altogether, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) encourages employers to set up a phone schedule.

Having a set time for the helper to use her phone makes things clear and fair for everyone, which can help avoid any confusion or frustration down the line.

That said, employers should understand that sometimes things come up unexpectedly, even with a schedule.

The helper may need to make a quick call outside the agreed time—whether for an emergency or to check in with loved ones.

2. Explain why phone use needs limits

In addition, the Ministry also suggests that the employers explain to the helper that some tasks—like cooking, cleaning, caring for the children or elderly family members, and giving out medication—require full attention, and it’s better to avoid using the phone while doing these activities.

The Ministry advises, “Explain to her that using the phone in such instances can endanger your family and herself. In fact, using the phone can be dangerous even when she’s outside the home—for instance when she’s crossing the road.”

3. Talk about phone use when it gets out of hand

If employers notice the helper is spending too much time on the phone and not doing her work properly, they should bring it up politely.

They can also mention that using the phone late at night can affect her sleep, making her less safe or productive at work.

4. Remind the helper not to share any personal details on social media

Finally, it’s important to remind helpers not to share personal details or photos of the family or home without permission.

They should also avoid posting anything that could be misused, including sensitive information.

