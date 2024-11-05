SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media on Friday (Nov 1) to ask netizens whom she should contact if her employer refuses to pay her salary.

Posting on the Facebook group ‘MDW in Singapore,’ the helper wrote:

“If the helper doesn’t want to work and the employer doesn’t want to give the salary, whom to ask for help—Police, CDE, Home?? Please, I need advice.”

In the comments section, some netizens were left confused because the helper’s question seemed to imply that she was refusing to work, which might complicate her case.

One netizen said, “But helpers are paid to work… If you don’t want to work, what pay are you asking for?”

Another commented, “The question is, are you sick and unable to work?

If not, and there are just a few attitude issues between you and the employer, it might be better for them to let you go for a transfer and get a new helper.”

Others, however, recommended that she contact authorities like the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which oversees employment laws and can handle cases related to unpaid wages.

Another netizen suggested that she reach out to the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), an organization dedicated to supporting foreign domestic workers in Singapore.

What to do in this situation

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employers must pay their “foreign domestic workers every month, no later than 7 days after the last day of the salary period.”

The amount must also not be lower than what they declared to MOM.

If a helper refuses to work, the Fair Employment Agency recommends that employers give a formal warning letter.

This letter should outline the issue, suggest a solution, set a timeline for improvement, and explain the consequences if expectations aren’t met.

After the letter is issued, the helper and employer should sign it to acknowledge receipt and understanding.

If the situation still doesn’t improve, employers have the option to either transfer the helper to another employer or agency or terminate the contract.

Both parties can terminate the employment agreement by providing the notice period stated in the contract.

If notice isn’t possible, the party ending the contract must provide salary in lieu of notice unless both sides agree to waive the notice period.

