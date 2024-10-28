SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media on Tuesday (Oct 22) to share her gruelling work schedule.

In her post on the ‘Singapore Direct and Agency Hired Domestic Helpers’ Facebook group, she explained that she wakes up at 5:40 am to start work without rest in between and can only sleep at around 12-1 am.

She detailed her daily routine, stating she gets up at dawn to prepare breakfast for the three children, aged 5, 9, and 11. She then packs their lunches and assists them with Chinese and English lessons.

At 7 am, she takes them to school. When she returns home, she continues doing all her household chores and prepares another breakfast set for her employers at 10 am.

Although she tries to take a moment to rest while they eat, she mentioned she often gets interrupted by additional requests from her employers, preventing her from catching a break.

“My ma’am asks me, can you cook for me this or that or whatever or ask me to do this or that and don’t want me to rest?” she said.

Her afternoons are also equally demanding, as two of the children return at 2 pm, requiring her to assist with their homework and other activities.

“I help them with their lessons even though the agreement was just to assist them… the parents don’t care about them,” she expressed.

From 4 pm, she begins preparing dinner and cooks until 6 pm, only to spend the next few hours waiting for the family to eat, which can be as late as 7:30 pm or even 9 pm.

Once dinner is over, she cleans the kitchen until 10:30 pm, then bathes the youngest child and assists him with his studies until 11 pm.

“After that, they still play when I go to my room. I cannot sleep because they always open the door. I share a room with the girl,” she explained.

“They are active and energetic children; they sleep 12 am or 1 am, so tiring every day. What am I going to do?”

Moreover, she mentioned she only renewed her contract with her employers because they promised her she could rest early if she did.

However, realising no changes have occurred, she is now reconsidering whether to continue working for them. “Do I continue my contract or find another employer? Please advise me,” she asked.

“Ask yourself, can you survive for another few years?”

In the comments section of her post, a few netizens suggested she have an open conversation with her employers about her workload and the need for breaks.

One netizen said, “If your employer is good to talk with, try speaking with them.” Another remarked, “You have to be open and courageous to speak to your boss on how best they can support you.”

A third added, “Ask yourself, can you survive for another few years? Any reason or reasons why you should stay? Your answer to these questions will determine your future.

You have to decide not to blame others just in case things don’t work out.”

Some also questioned why she is tasked with teaching the children as well.

One netizen expressed, “A helper is a helper to do the house chores, not a teacher. Their parents should get a tutor for them instead. This is unfair; they give their helper a better time to rest. This is too much.”

Conversely, others urged her to prioritize her well-being and consider leaving her current employers. One netizen stated, “It’s better for you if you find another employer. You’re not a robot.”

Another commented, “You should find another employer. There’s no need to risk your life with that kind of family. You’re family and health are more matters!!!”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)