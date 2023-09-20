Maid made to work while standing for 17 hours

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media feeling rather stuck in her place of employment.

In messages sent to the administrator of a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid said that she had only been working with her employer for three weeks. She added that they would scold her for small mistakes, but she wanted more time to adjust.

The domestic helper even wrote that she had three past employers and a good record for all three previous employers. However, the maid wrote that when she met her employer, her “madam wants a perfect helper, she said in this house supposed to be no mistake in your job, no forget things (sic)”. The maid added that her employer set very high standards for her, including following every step her employer gave without even wasting a second. The helper also added that her employer would set time limits on each task.

“She said im (sic) not allowed to setdown (sic) so i work and standing for almost 17 hours”, the maid wrote. She added that her employer treated her like a robot and she was not allowed to sit down even after more than 16 hours of work. The helper wrote that she asked her agent for help but she was informed that if she broke her contract, she would need to pay a penalty. She also said that she was only allowed to go to bed around 11 pm daily.

According to the Manpower Ministry (MOM), every employer “must ensure that the MDW works safely. She will have to follow the approved work practices stipulated in MOM ’s training materials and courses (e.g. the Employers’ Orientation Programme)”.

“As an employer, you are responsible for the health and well-being of your migrant domestic worker ( MDW ). You must provide for rest days, proper accommodation, adequate medical care and safe work conditions”, the MOM said.

The MOM also explained that “A new MDW from a rural area may encounter some of these difficulties:

Understanding and communicating in your language.

Using modern household appliances.

Adjusting to living in high-rise buildings.

Having different practices in taking care of children.

She will need time to familiarise herself with your way of life. You can help by taking time to orientate and train her, especially in the early stages of her employment”. /TISG

