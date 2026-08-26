Maid jailed after taking anger out from boyfriend quarrel on elderly employer with dementia

SINGAPORE: A domestic worker took her frustration out on her 80-year-old employer while she was drinking and arguing with her boyfriend over the phone.

The incident happened on the evening of July 28 at a unit in Redhill View. According to Shin Min Daily News, the maid kicked her employer in the back before grabbing his shoulders and throwing him to the ground.

Case details

Further investigations revealed that the 32-year-old maid from Myanmar and her employer were living in the same apartment at the time of the incident. On the evening of the event, the suspect was drinking alcohol while arguing with her boyfriend on the phone. It was reported that she became intoxicated after drinking two cans of beer.

Later on, the suspect yelled at his elderly employer, who was then lying in bed with his eyes closed. The maid kicked the chair next to him, causing the chair to hit the employer’s bed frame. With this, the maid continued shouting and kicking the chair. Afterwards, she lifted a metal walker over her employer’s head and threw it to the other side of the room.

The elderly employer tried to escape, but the suspect pushed him back, closed the door, and kicked him in the back. When the employer tried to open the door once again to leave, the suspect grabbed his shoulders and slammed him to the ground. The employer hit his head on the back of the bed and remained motionless after falling.

A neighbour heard the noise and called the police. Due to this, the maid is now facing one charge of intentionally harming a vulnerable person, and was sentenced to 17 weeks’ imprisonment.

In similar news, there was a report where a 35-year-old man was sentenced to 21 months in jail after attacking his 72-year-old father with a remote control and stomping on his chest during a dispute over rental income, leaving the elderly man with fractures to his forehead and two ribs.

Investigations revealed that the father agreed to rent out a bedroom in their home to increase their income. The suspect, who suspected that his father was keeping all of their income to himself, flew into a rage and began throwing things around their house in frustration.

Read more about the news story here.